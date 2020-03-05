Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke March 3 2020 preview: Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma's show Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke is among the top TRP shows which has reached an interesting point. Read the details here–

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke March 3 2020 preview: Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma starrer Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is currently among the most-watched daily soaps which makes sure to keep the audience hooked with their new and interesting angles. From introducing new characters to adding new struggles Yeh Rishtey Hao Pyaar Ke has landed on a very interesting note.

From the last few episodes, Kuhu and Mishti are facing a cold war. While Kuhu for a long time was facing insecurities from Mishti, she added sleeping pills in Mishti’s coffee which was accidentally consumed by Abir and he lost his consciousness. Moreover, Meenakshi is also leaving no stone unturned to use both Mishti and Kuhu against each other and to embarrass Vishambara and his family Maheshwari.

In the upcoming episode, Meenakshi will be seen getting shocked after Abir gains consciousness and takes the entire matter under his control. Further, he also convinces Vishambara and his family that he will go deep in the matter and will find out who is the main culprit behind the sleeping pills.

Now, it will be interesting to see how, Abir will get deep in the matter and will prove MIshti innocent from Kuhu’s evil plans.

