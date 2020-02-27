In today's episode, there will be lots of ups and downs. Mishti will accuse Kuhu that she is jealous of her and a war of words will begin between them. Read the full article to know more about what will happen in today's episode

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is a show which has a huge fan following and is loved by all. The show features Shaheer Sheikh, Rhea Sharma, Ritvik Arora and Kavveri Priiyam in the main roles. In the latest episode, we saw that Meenakshi announces a cooking competition, in which the winner will get an ancestral necklace. To win the competition both the couples put in their best efforts in cooking.

While Abir and Mishti were having a great time cooking together, on the other hand, Kuhu was desperate to beat Mishti and win the necklace. Since Kuhu felt that she won’t be able to beat Mishti, she decided to throw away the necklace so that it breaks into pieces. In today’s episode, we will see a war of words between Mishti and Kuhu as Mishti will get to know what Kuhu did with the necklace.

Mishti will also accuse Kuhu that she is jealous of her and she is fed up with sacrificing for Kuhu’s happiness. Mishti even said that what she gets in response to all of this is her evil behavior. On the other hand, Meenakshi will love all the drama, which was part of her plan, to create differences between the two.

Not only this Meenakshi will also use Jasmeet to instigate Kuhu and make her believe that she is losing everything because of Mishti. It would be interesting to see all the drama. The twists and turns will leave the fans amaze. The show is running very successfully now as the makers are rolling out more twists and surprises to the plot. Through this plot, we are getting to see what changes happen in life after marriage.

