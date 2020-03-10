Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke preview 10th March 2020: In today's episode, Abir and Kunal will be seen making Mishti and Kuhu drink Bhaag, Read the details here–

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke preview 10th March 2020: When it comes to the most dramatic and entertaining daily soaps, who can forget Rhea Sharma and Shaheer Sheikh’s romantic-drama Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke. From adding interesting twists and turns to separating the hero and heroine, no doubt the show is just not doing well in terms of TRP, it has also conquered the hearts of the audience.

In the last episode, Kuhu was seen getting agitated when Meenakshi blames her for pushing Mishti. Though Abir and Kunal together made the situation under control, Kuhu is again seen getting insecure by Mishti. Observing all this, Kunal and Abir decide to solve their differences so that their inner misunderstandings don’t ruin Holi.

To solve all the problems and to bring both the sisters together, Abir and Kunal make them drink Bhaag but unfortunately, their plans flop as both of them will be seen insulting Meenakshi by calling her Dragon Saas and Big Ben in today’s episode.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Arti Singh shares her favourite Holi memories, says almost missed flight after drinking too much bhaang

Later, Meenakshi gets angry with both her daughters-in-law but fails to react because of her image and leaves the place in anger. Now, it will be interesting to see how Mishti and Kuhu will face Meenakshi’s anger.

Also Read: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: After spat with production team in tear gas stunt, Shivin Narang lands up in hospital

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App