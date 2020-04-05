Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke: Talk of the town and much loved on-screen Jodi Mishti Rajvansh and Abir Rajvansh are the highlights of the show as their fantabulous chemistry glue the viewers to the TV screens. Here's what Rhea Sharma says about her friendship with Shaheer Sheikh

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke: One of the most loved on-screen Jodi Mishti Rajvansh and Abir Rajvansh is the key factor in bringing the highest TRP for the show, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. Howbeit, in real life, actor Rhea Sharma and Shaheer Sheikh took one year to form friendship bond.

In an earlier interview, Shaheer said, that he is on the path of friendship with Rhea, and Rhea’s latest statement confirms it. In conversation to a web portal, she revealed that they both are now good friends(laughs). Before completing a year we developed a friendship as a family.

Sharma further said on #MishBir, she really appreciates the love given by the viewers as it trends on Twitter. She never expected this much of popularity as we both believe in hard work and rest we leave up to god.

Talking about the most-watched show, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke its a spin-off Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai which showcases the drama and love of Indian families. Rhea Sharma as Mishti Rajvansh, Ritvik Arora as Kunal Rajvansh, Shaheer Sheikh as Abir Rajvansh, Kaveri Priyam as Kuhu Rajvansh, Rupal Patel as Meenakshi Rajvansh are in lead roles. Howbeit, the total viewership rate of all the running serials has spiked to 37 per cent, despite some are repeat telecasts.

Meanwhile, shooting has been but on hold, due to a novel coronavirus outbreak in India. To combat the spread of the virus, a 21-day lockdown has announced in the nation. The current infected cases in India has jumped to 3577 with a death toll 83.

