Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke: Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh, Piyaji actor Rhea Sharma shares a glimpse of enjoying the moment with her parallel lead Shaheer Sheikh. Have a look at the picture.

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke: Rhea Sharma is a top-notch daily soap operas actor, that came into the limelight after portraying as Kanak Rathi in Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh, Piyaji. Currently, the diva is loved for her performance in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke in which she plays the role of Mishti Abir Rajvansh. The actor has proved that she can step into the shoe of any character. The stunning beauty cuts a dash on her Instagram images.

Recently, Rhea Sharma has shared a glance at her Instagram handle, in which she can be seen in fascinating yellow attire with her parallel lead Shaheer Sheikh. They both are playing the role of husband and wife in a TV show Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. The actors were looking pretty as picture together.

The fans of Shaheer Sheikh were exhilarated by gazing at the picture. Shaheer Sheikh has garnered a huge fan base after showcasing his acting skills by personating the role of Dev Dixit in Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi. He has worked in several daily soaps in his career and left no stone unturned.

Also Read: Mujhse Shaadi Karoge 25 February 2020, Episode 7 written updates: Contestants buy gifts for Shehnaaz Gill, Paras Chhabra

Rhea Sharma cut a dash in her Instagram images and make her fan crave for more. The diva is more often seen in ethnic wears in her photos but makes her fans go weak in their knees after donning alluring party wears. Now, look at some of her fascinating Instagram photos.

Also Read: Mujhse Shaadi Karoge February 25, 2020 preview: Shehnaaz Gill miffed with contestants for bringing up Sidnaaz, burns their gifts

Also Read: Kundali Bhagya 25 February 2020 preview: Preeta hides again, Karan and Rishabh talk about her presence in the video

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App