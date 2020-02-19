Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke: Television stars Sheheer Sheikh and Ritvik Arora look all set for their wedding day in these BTS photos. Take a look here–

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke: After facing a lot of problems, finally, Mishti (Rhea Sharma) and Abir (Shaheer Sheikh) with Kuhu-Kunal are gearing up for their big day. It seems that the makers have finally decided that the hero and heroine of the show should get married after solving the problems of the entire world. Apart from the viewers, it seems that the actors are also much-excited about their wedding as it gets showcased in their BTS photos.

In the photos, Abir (played by Shaheer) and Kunal (played by Ritvik) are seen dressed like grooms sitting on horses. Dressed in heavily embroidered sherwanis, both of them are looking dapper in their appearances. Further, Mishti (played by Rhea) and Kuhu (played by Kavveri) also shared their looks as brides and are seen giving major bride vibes.

Not only the groom and bride, all the baratis are also seen dancing and having fun by celebrating the festivities of a wedding. Moreover, Kuhu is still not in favour for MishBir’s wedding and will be planning something against them.

The show is currently performing well in terms of TRP graphs and it will be interesting to see whether the lead characters Mishti and Abir will be getting married or not.

