Popular show of Star Plus, Yeh Rishtey hain Pyaar Ke seems to come up with new and updated storyline. Though the show in it latest episode is dealing with emotions but according to the recent posts of Kaveri Priyam aka Kuhu on her instagram has made her fan confused regarding upcoming leap in the show.

Show in its latest episode has shown the raising differences between Kuhu and Mishti of which the entire Rajvansh family is unaware. Meenakshi on the other hand is being questioned by media about her relationship with Kunal.There are a lot more drama happening in the show.

Apart from that fans after seeing Kaveri Priyam’s instagram post along with two little kids and Rhea Sharma posing are curious to know about it.Her fans have also responded by commenting whether they are going to be a mom and Rajvansh brother, father respectively. Kaveri has used the hashtag of her show as the caption of her post.

If not leap then it is also expected that both the actors might be playing with those two kids on their set to refresh their mind.so, till now it is not assured that leap will take place for sure.But the show will surely unfold its upcoming twists and turns through it promo.

