Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke has seen the couple Abir and Mishti leave for the honeymoon however things are not gonna end well for the couple as both will get into a heated argument.

The Star Plus drama Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke has see the opposites attract in Abir played by Shaheer Sheikh and Mishti played by Rhea Sharma as both fell in love and got married however their marriage will not lead to a happily ever after for the couple as both of them will end up getting into a verbal fight on their honeymoon, leading to uncalled for cold war of sorts between the two.

Tonight’s episode of the show Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke will start with the couple sharing intimate moments with one another and embracing each other which would unfortunately transition into a fight that would prove to be a mood spoiler for the two, however it wouldn’t damage their relationship for the long run but the honeymoon period will suffer the impact of the spat between the couple.

The couple has already gone through enough with Meenakshi’s continuous plotting against them, however what did the trick in bringing differences among the couple was their own ego’s which would clash in tonight’s episode engender the verbal fight between Abir and Mishti.

The drama in the show has always been high on Yeh Ristey Hai Pyaar Ke and with recent interaction between the couple of Abir-Mishti and Kunal-Kuhu it is most likely that Kunal and Kuhu will act as mediators between Abir and Mishti to resolve the differences between the two and rendering the fight between the newly weds futile, however creating high octane drama in the process.

All of this and more is in store for tonight’s episode which might also feature some shenanigans from Meenakshi who has already made her intentions clear with her past plans to draw a veg between the couple of Abir and Mishti.

