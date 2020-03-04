In today's episode of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Meenakshi will make a master plan so that she can create differences between Kuhu and Mishti. She is waiting for the right moment to execute her master plan. Read the full article to know more.

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke spoiler alert: The show Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke features Shaheer Sheik and Rhea Sharma in the lead roles. The daily soap gives us a high voltage drama and entertainment. All the twists, shocks and surprises are making the show more famous day by day. The show has a beautiful plot which has so much different as compared to the other shows. As it was seen in the last episodes that Abir is not fine with his health and Mishti is taking care of him.

They both are facing tough times and are in a difficult situation. As Abir is not well so he and Misht failed to attend the pooja. Mishti does not reveal anything and Meenakshi fails to find any reason to throw Mishti and Kuhu out of the house. Thus, as we all know that the Meenakshi is the evil character in the show. She is now preparing a master plan. The master plan is all about breaking Kuhu and Mishti’s sisterly relationship and separates them.

When Meenakshi initiated her master plan of evilness, nobody knows about it but somehow Mishti is aware of her cruel intentions. Thus, Mishti tries to find out a way to explain about Meenakshi’s intention to Kuhu . The show premiered on 18th March 2019 on Star Plus. The characters of the show have a huge fan following as the there acting is so amazing. Whether On or Off-camera the stars of the show look amazing and get lots of love from their viewers. The show gets a goof TRP and is very famous.

What will happen next? Will Mishti be able to make Kuhu understand about Meenakshi’s evil plans?

