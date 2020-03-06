In today's episode of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, Mishti will slap Kuhu when she gets to know that, Kuhu spiked the cup of coffee which Abeer had because of which he is ill now. Read the full article to know more about what will happen in today's episode.

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke spoiler alert: The show is doing extremely good, all the twists and turns in the show are what makes the show more interesting and suspicious for the viewers. All the ups and downs in the plot of the show are loved by all. All the characters of the show have garnered a lot of fan following. At present the gearing up for high voltage drama.

In the coming episode, we will see that Mishti is worried about Abeer’s health, as he is not well.

Abir drank the spiked cup of coffee unknowingly, which Kuhu prepared for Mishti. Now, when Mishti feels suspicious so she decides to confront Kuhu about the whole issue. When Mishti asks Kuhu all about it, Kuhu speaks the truth and told her everything that how she prepared the coffee for Mishti and spiked the coffee for Mishti and not for Abeer, Kuhu said that she wanted Mishti to have the coffee but unfortunately Abeer had it.

When Mishti got to know about the whole thing, she slapped Kuhu for it and asked her that why is she ruining her happy life and why does she hate her so much. On this, Kuhu shows her hatred. On the other hand, Mishti says that she is tolerating all of Kuhu’s drama because of her family but she will not take the nonsense it comes over Abeer.

Also Read:Kapil Sharma, Shakti Mohan’s dancing video dominates internet with 2.5 million+ views; watch here

Also Read:Sana Khan shares memorable scene from Jab We Met, does it remind her of ex-boyfriend Melvin Louis?

Also Read: Karan Patel, Ankita Bhargava get hand and feet clay impressions of their daughter Mehr, say will forever stay as most cherished memory

What will happen further? Will Abeer recover soon?

For further updates, stay tuned to NEWS X

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App