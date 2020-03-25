Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke spoiler alert: In the upcoming episode, Abir will leave Mishti alone and will be seen saving Kuhu and Kunal's marriage. Read the details here—

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke spoiler alert: When it comes entertainment with drama no other show can beat the spin-off of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai—Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke. From adding new ups and downs to introducing new characters, the makers know how to hit the right chord with the audience.

In the last episode, Kuhu-Kunal and Abir-Mishti are all set to spend some time alone with their partners and are seen having fun in a resort. From spending quality time with their better halves to playing games and teasing each other, both the couples were having a good time until Meenakshi came to know about Kunal and Abir’s location and she immediately calls Kunal and asks him to return back as she has something important to discuss in their business.

While Kunal convinces everyone to return back, Abir opposes this plan as he gets an idea that Meenakshi doesn’t want them to be together. On the other hand, Kuhu comes to know that Mishti’s had a conversation with Meenakshi and she again starts her blame game over Mishti. Though Abir stops Kuhu but he gets angry at Mishti.

In the promo, Abir is seen supporting Kuhu and Kunal’s marriage and stops Mishti. Overall, Abir will be seen supporting his brother Kunal over his wife Mishti and will also be seen leaving Mishti alone at the resort. Overall, will Meemakshi’s plan of shifting the blame of calling Kunal and Kuhu back be successful? Will Abir leave Mishti for his brother?

