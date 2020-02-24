Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke spoiler alert: It seems that Kuhu is still insecure of Mishti and is planning something against her in their first Rasoi Rasam at Rajvansh House. Read the details here–

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke spoiler alert: It seems that though, the lead actors Shaheer Sheikh (Abir) and Rhea Sharma (Mishti) got married, their problems seem to have no end. While everyone in their family is happy about Kunal and Abir’s wedding and is busy in the wedding festivities, one person who is still unhappy is Kuhu. The entire misunderstanding starts when the entire family is more concerned about Mishti’s Grah Pravesh.

Meenakshi, who was initially against Mishti, is also seen accepting her with open arms and taking part in all her entry rituals. Noticing all this, Kuhu becomes upset and challenges herself to spoil the image of Mishti in their first Rasoi Rasam. It seems that Kuhu is jealous of Mishti and her positioning in her house and decides to make it more difficult by defeating Mishti.

In their first Rasoi Rasam, both the newlyweds will be seen cooking their first meal and will also impress the family members with their special dishes. Now, this will be interesting to see how Kuhu’s drama affects the wedding life of Mishti.

This is not the first time when Kuhu has planned something against Mishti. At their wedding ceremony also, Kuhu tried to cancel Mishti’s wedding by her emotional drama but failed due to Mishti’s intelligence.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Mahira Sharma slammed by Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival award organisers for lying about her win

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App