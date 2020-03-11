Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke spoiler alert: Its a spin-off Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the show is on high octane drama as Meenakshi blames Kuhu for hurting Mishti. Currently, the show is garnering the highest TRP for its intriguing plot.

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke spoiler alert: Rhea Sharma and Ritvik Arora’s much loved serial Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is high on drama as Mishti and Kuhu, are not in good terms. In the earlier episode, Kunal was seen giving all the authority of his company to Mihsiti, which led to jealously factor in Kuhu.

In hatred, Kuhu pushed her in Holi Dhyan, however, she got saved and Meenakshi put all the blame on Kuhu for this and asked her did she pushed her intentionally, to which Kuhu said, Mishti always tries to make her villain in front of the family. Kuhu also cleared that she was not the one to push Mishti in Holika Dhyan.

Meanwhile, Mishti backs Kuhu, accepting that she was slipped and Kuhu didn’t harm her. However, Kuhu felt bad as she was insulted in front of the family, and will say, that Mishti ruined everything. Talking about the plot, it’s quite interesting as it revolves around the love story of Mihsiti and Kunal. The show is the pin off Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. In the lead roles Ritvik Arora as Kunal Rajvansh Kaveripriyam as Kuhu Rajvanshhlat, Shaheer Sheikh as Abir Rajvansh, Rhea Sharma as Mishti Rajvansh.

Talking about the show rating, it is counted as one of the most-watched urban television show, it on air at 10:pm and garners a good viewership. Its sountracjed had been sung by Nakash Aziz and Sargam Jassu.

