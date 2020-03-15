Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke spoiler alert: Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma's serial is high on drama as Meenakshi feels left out in the company's inauguration party. In the upcoming episode, Kunal chooses Parul over Meenakshi, which made her angry, to which she blames Mishti for everything

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke spoiler alert: One of the most loved shows in the Indian Telly industry, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke showcases the real drama of Indian which goes in most of the family. In the upcoming episode, Meenakshi will be seen getting jealous of Parul, as his son Kunal chooses her for the company’s inauguration over the latter.

In the serial, whole Rajvansh family seems to be happy as Kunal started his new venture, amid, Abeer and Mishti thought that it is the right time to make Kunal realize, that he should give some right to Parul, for that they planned in such a way that Kunal chose Parul over Meenakshi, after seeing all this Meenakshi she fumed into anger and blamed Mishti for everything. All and all its a must-watch episode, as Abeer and Mishti once again are in talking terms while Kunal realizes his mistake.

Talking about the plot, it is a spin-off of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, which mainly revolves around the love life of Abir and Mishti. Shaheer Sheikh as Abir Rajvansh, Ritvik Arora as Kunal Rajvansh, Rhea Sharma as Mishti Rajvansh is in lead roles.

Kaveri Priyam as Kuhu, Rupal Patel as Meenakshi Rajvansh is the role of Abir’s mother and Kunal is her adoptive son. The serial Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is one of the most loved urban shows, as when it debuted it got 2.5 TRP. The show on air at 10: 00 pm, as it the best time to fetch TRP comparing to its rival shows.

