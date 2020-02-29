Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke spoiler alert: In the upcoming episode, Meenakshi will be seen instigating Kuhu to add sleeping pills in Misti's coffee to make her late for her first pooja. Read the details below–

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke spoiler alert: When it comes to drama and entertainment, no other show can beat Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke featuring Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma in leads. With innovative scripts and twists and turns, the makers leave no chance of making the daily soap gripping. Recently, Abir and Mishti have tied knots but it seems that someone is still not happy with Abir-Mishti’s wedding.

Yes, you guessed it right, Meenakshi, who is currently showcasing that she has accepted Mishti, is still against his son and daughter-in-law and is still making plans to hurt them indirectly. To play her game well, this time Meenakshi has chosen Kuhu to play from the front foot. From teasing her with the necklace in the first Rasoi to Mishti’s Grahpravesh, Meenakshi left no stone unturned to make Kuhu jealous of Mishti and her position in the house.

In the upcoming episode, one will see how Meenekashi becomes successful in instigating Kuhu as she will be seen crossing all her limits to harm Mishti. In today’s episode, Kuhu will add sleeping pills in Mishti’s coffee so that she sleeps and misses the Pooja ceremony but accidentally not Mishti but Abir drinks the coffee and fails to get up in the morning which makes Mishti tensed.

Also Read: Paras Chhabra’s ex-girlfriend Akanksha Puri gets tattoo of his name removed, flaunts a new one

Overall, it will be interesting to see will Meenakshi’s plan serve dangerous for his own son. Will Meenakshi be responsible for Abir’s life in danger.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz edits his picture with his ladylove Himanshi Khurana, calls her queen

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App