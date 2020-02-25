Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke spoiler alert: Meenakshi all set for her new strategy as she will soon be using Kuhu for targetting Mishti indirectly. Read the details here–

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke spoiler alert: From Abir and Mishti’s couple goals, Kunal and Kuhu’s flirty relationship to Meenakshi’s game plan, the spin-off show Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar is performing quite well in TRP charts and has also won millions of hearts with its interesting storyline and screenplay. In the last episode, we saw, Meenakshi finally welcoming Mishti and organized a welcome ceremony at the Rajwansh house.

Though over the last few episodes, Meenakshi, who was initially against Mishti-Abir’s wedding, realized her mistake and has now accepted Mishti with open arms, still it seems that something smells fishy. In the last episode, it seems that Meenakshi is using Mishti’s sister Kuhu and is making her insecure of her by showcasing that Mishti has taken her space in the house.

From special arrangements in Grah Pravesh to showcasing her love for Mishti, it seems that Meenakshi is again up with her evil plan is planning something against Mishti. It will be quite exciting to see how Meenakshi uses Kuhu for targetting Mishti indirectly

Kuhu, on the other hand, hates Mishti as she thinks that Mishti has always garnered her part of attention and love and has become insecure as Mishti might be taking up her place in Rajvansh house. Moreover, Abir, who is aware of her mother Meenakshi’s nature, seems confused after seeing her sweet behavior towards Mishti.

