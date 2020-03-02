Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke spoiler alert: Kuhu's insecurity reaches the peak as she is seen adding sleeping pills in Mishti's coffee which gets drunk by Abir by mistake. Read the details here–

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke spoiler alert: Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is currently in its full swing as the romantic-drama show has now turned revenge drama since the time the lead stars Abir and Mishti have tied the knots with each other. It seems that the sister-in-law relationship of Mishti and Kuhu is getting more worse each day as the insecurity of Kuhu has reached its peak.

It seems that Meenakshi’s tactic of instigating Kuhu has reached that level that it has taken shape of jealousy against Mishti as in the last episode, Kuhu was seen adding sleeping pills in Mishti’s coffee. Not just Meenakshi, Jasmeet is also leaving no stone unturned to brainwash Kuhu against Mishti and her position in the family.

Accidently, instead f Mishti, Abir drinks the coffee and fails to wake up the next morning which makes Mishti worried. Soon after Abir gets conscious, Mishti comes to know that this was Kuhu’s cheap plan to make her late for Shivaratri Pooja.

This will not be wrong to say that the sister’s relationship is getting worse day by day and it will be interesting to see how Mishti manages to convince her own sister in Rajvansh house.

