Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke spoiler alert: In the upcoming episode, Mishti will be seen organizing a special birthday surprise for Kuhu and will also be seen meeting with an accident during Holika Dehn.

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke spoiler alert: One of the most loved shows Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is currently in its full swing as the makers are all set to keep the audience hooked with its interesting turns and twists. From Mishti’s wedding to Kuhu’s jealousy, everything in the show from its script to its screenplay seems very interesting and is also doing quite good in terms of TRP.

In the last episode, Mishti was seen planning for a surprise party for Kuhu on the occasion of her birthday. Though Mishti and Kuhu are not in talking terms and earlier, Mishti was also seen slapping Kuhu for adding sleeping pills in Abir’s coffee with the intention of making Mishti drink the same coffee.

Soon, Mishti gathers the entire family to reveal the truth and suddenly wishes Kuhu on her birthday with her family and reveals her birthday surprise. Post to which, Kuhu gets emotional and hugs Mishti for her plan and cake.

Post to which, Abir and Mishti are also seen organizing a special magic show and a family tree where they are seen distributing special gifts for Kuhu. Overall, it will be quite exciting to see whether Meenaksh’s next plan of gifting their family business under Mishti’s game be successful.

