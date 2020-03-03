In today's episode, we will see Meenakshi spiking Abir's cup of tea, because of which Abir will fall unconscious. Seeing all this, Mishti will blame Kuhu for it. Read the full article to know more.

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke spoiler alert: The show is running successfully and is loved by all. We have seen lots of twists in the plot of the show and the ups and downs are making the show more different than the rest. The show features Shaheer Sheikh, Rhea Sharma, Ritvik Arora and Kavveri Priiyam in the lead roles.

In the recent episodes, we saw that things were going completely fine between Abir and Mishti as they are now married and happy together after so many challenges. Just when the audience thought that everything is going fine and happy, the makers are ready to give a twist to the story and bringing out a different issue. Now Meenakshi’s real face is revealed, it has been revealed that she hates the sister duo Mishti and Kuhu.

As we all know that Kuhu and Mishti do not share a good bond and already have a bitter relationship, Meenakshi is all set to spoil their relationship more.in the upcoming episodes, we will see that Abir will drink a spiked cup of tea and after having it he will fall unconscious. After seeing this, Msihti will blame Kuhu for this and they will have a big argument. However, later it will be revealed that the tea was spiked by Meenakshi and not Kuhu.

Meenakshi will then be telling the purpose of doing, She will say that she wanted to create a rift between Mishti and Kuhu. Now let’s see if Mishti and Kuhu realize that Meenakshi is using them for her interests and just want something bad to happen with them.

Will Mishti and Kuhu realize this? What will happen next?

