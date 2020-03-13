Last night in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke it started with Kunal and Kuhu having a discussion about launching a logo of their company on the company’s anniversary. Kuhu finds it a very good opportunity to impress her family in this event. Abir is still upset as he had a fight with Mishti. Later Abir and Nanu sit together to discuss the party and guests who would be joining them at their party. Inbetween their discussion Nanu asked Abir about his raising differences with Mishti. Abir then replies by saying that both of their thinking patterns vary in nature and never come to the same conclusion.

Nanu shares his past experiences with his wife and asks Abir to settle things and without showing her his arrogancy. Abir then tries to make Kunal realize how he treats his Mother, Parul. Abir talks to Kunal about a person who would be cutting the ribbon in the evening inaugural ceremony, they both end up to the same conclusion. Abir and Kunal together plan a surprise for Parul and giving her their sweet gesture makes her very happy and joyful.

Meenakshi is dishearted after seeing both her sons busy making Parul feel important and happy. Instead of asking Meenakshi to cut the ribbons they proudly called off Parul’s name, making her upset and cry from inside. Kunal, on the other hand, continuously praises Parul in front of everyone making Meenakshi jealous.

Also Read: Coronavirus in India: Foreign Minister S Jaishankar in Lok Sabha says it’s a matter of concern, positive cases grow to 73

Kunal without giving a single thought to Meenakshi’s emotion decides to give Parul her importance. Meenakshi feels alone and doesn’t know how to react to Kunal’s action. In the next episode, we will be getting to know what Meenakshi does, will she react positively to Kunal’s decision or she will confess her jealousy towards Parul him Kunal.

Also Read: Aditya Narayan, Indian Idol host announces his break from hosting, to focus on his debut album

.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App