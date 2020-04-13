Have a look at one of the most popular shows Ye Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke throwback moments.

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is a show which stars Rhea Sharma, Shaheer Sheikh, Kaveri Priyam and Ritvik Arora in the main role. The show has garnered a lot of attention and popularity from the audience. The show is one of the most popular daily soaps in the current time. Despite the serial is just a year old it has gained the same amount of love and following its predecessor series, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Yes, Ye Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is an extended version of the show mention above, thought the plot of both the shows is different. Ye Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is based on love, marriage, and courtship. The storyline of the show has hooked the audience to their television sets. Both these shows are always present in the top 10 of the TRP chart list.

Ye Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the longest-running shows of Indian television and on the other hand, Yeh R Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke started in March 2019. One of the most different parts of the show Ye Rishtey Han Pyaar Ke is that unlike most of the daily soaps, the show focuses on two love stories together. One story of Abir-Mishti and another of Kunal-Kuhu.

The fans of the show are eagerly waiting for the show to restart so that they can see the fresh and new episodes to the show as it is not possible now due to the coronavirus lockdown. In this lockdown period, let’s look at the throwback pictures of the show and reminisce some good old times. The throwback pictures are candid as well.

