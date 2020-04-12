Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke star Kaveri Priyam opens up about her bond with her costars Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma. Read her entire interview here—

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke has reached an interesting point where though the lead stars Shaheer and Rhea aka Abir and Mishti have united but their inner differences created by Meenakshi is in no mood to end. The show is currently on a halt due to the outbreak of coronavirus but this won’t be wrong to say that in very less time, the show has managed to grab a lot of eyeballs with its characters and storyline. Recently, while interacting with a media portal, Kaveri Priyam, who plays the role of Kuhu revealed her bond with her costars.

She revealed that when she first met Shaheer Sheikh, he was in all praises for her which she never expected from him. Over, time, both of them share a great bond as most of the time he is seen motivating her to do more better. She also revealed her bond with Rhea Sharma aka Mishti and said that Rhea shares everything with her which she doesn’t share with anyone else on the sets. She added that for her Rhea Sharma is among her favorite people.

Talking about Rhea and Shaheer’s chemistry, she said that both of them are brilliant actors and they share a beautiful bond offscreen which gets reflected on the screens as well. She added that it is very important to be comfortable with each other and both of them are allrounders in this.

Talking about how is she spending her quarantine time, she revealed that most of the time she is busy with her household chores and cooking. If she gets time, she prefers doing sketching and meditation which is very important. She also revealed that she is missing coming to the sets and wishes everything settles soon.

