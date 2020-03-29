Reports reveal that Television star Shaheer Sheikh might appear in Bollywood after his photos with YRF casting director Shanno Sharma got viral. Read the details here—

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke star Shaheer Sheikh is among the finest actors in the Television industry. From his phenomenal acting skills to his dapper looks and talent, Shaheer Sheikh is no doubt an allrounder. Shaheer Sheikh garnered attention with his show Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi with Erica Fernandez in the role of Dev Dixit. It was a love-drama show which made him quite popular and today, the actor enjoys a huge fan base. Further, Shaheer Sheikh is now listed among the most desirable men list as well.

Now, there are reports that the actor might enter in Bollywood and apparently will be seen in a Yash Raj film as one of the fan clubs of Shaheer Sheikh shared a picture of the actor with Yash Raj Film casting director Shanno Sharma which hints that Shaheer Sheikh might soon appear in Bollywood. Though, there is no confirmation about the collaboration, his fans are quite excited to see the actor on the big screens.

Currently, Shaheer Sheikh is busy working in daily soap Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke with costars Rhea Sharma, Kaveri Priyam, Deepak Gheewala, Ritvik Arora, and Rupal Patel. It is a drama show which has not just conquered heats with its interesting storyline, the lead couple Abir and Mishti are also loved by their fans.

Not just this, Shaheer Sheikh has also appeared in many Tv shows like Jhansi Ki Rani, Navya..Naye Dhadkan Naye Sawaal, Mahabharat, Namaku Yusuf, Malaikat Tak Bersayap and Dastaan-E-Mohabbat Salim Anarkali and has mastered the talent of making his fans go gaga with his talent.

