Sonal Vengurlekar is among the phenomenal actors who love to step out of her comfort zone and keeps showcasing her versatility in shows like Shastri Sisters, Yeh Vaada Raha, Yeh Teri Galiyan and Dev. Reports reveal that from past some time, the hottie was in a financial crunch and got help from her makeup man Pankaj Gupta. Recently, the actress expressed herself on social media with a thankyou note.

In the post, she expressed that one day she was sharing about her conditions with her makeup man and said that she is not left with enough money to survive the next month as one of her producers hasn’t given her money. She added that at the same time, she was also concerned about the makeup artist as his wife is pregnant and he also has many expenses so how he must be surviving in such conditions, but the makeup man’s reply made her emotional.

She added that she received a message from his makeup man Pankaj Gupta, who said that he has Rs 15,000 if she needs he can give it and she can return back when his wife needs it. She said that it was so surprising that the people who owe her lacs are ignoring and have blocked her and Pankaj Gupta, who is just like her family, helped her during the crises.

Take a look at Sonal Vengurlekar’s post—

She also added that rich people are misusing this lockdown by not supporting needy people. On the work front, Sonal Vengurlekar did her Tv debut with the show Alaxmi in 2012. Post to which she has also appeared in shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, The Bussy project, Saam Daam Dand Bhed and Laal Ishq.

