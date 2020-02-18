Yeh un Dino Ki Baat Hai season 2: The show is all set to make a come back on the screens. The producer of the show Shashi Mittal and Sumeet Mittal of Shashi and Sumeet production have confirmed the news of broadcasting the season 2 of Yeh un Dino Ki Baat Hai. unfortunately, the stars of the show Ashi Singh and Randeep Rai who played the role of Naina Agarwal and Sameer Maheshwari would not be casted in season 2.

Yeh un Dino Ki Baat Hai was one of the most loved television show that took the viewers back into the nostalgia of the 90’s love story. The producer of the show shared there own real-life love story through the show which was, loved by the audience. The stars Ashi Singh and Randeep Rai were so indulged in the character of Naina Agarwal and Sameer Maheshwari that they broke down in front of the cameras, during an interview when they heard the news that the show is about to close, to give a way for the KBC. The last episode of the show was aired on August 16, 2019.

In the interview, Ashi Singh said that she couldn’t control her tears and wanted to tell so many things about Yeh un Dino Ki Baat Hai to her fans, she also added that she couldn’t believe that the show is coming to an end but also accepted that, the show has to be ended at some point. she was connected emotionally, with the show and her face was grinning by hearing the news of Season 2 of the show.

Now, when season 2 is confirmed to be aired the fans of the show are very excited to know the date of broadcasting, the producers haven’t shared the date yet but the show is expected to be aired soon.

