Yehh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka promo: Surbhi Jyoti is all set to join the star cast of Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka as Moon princess Laila. In an introductory promo, Laila can be seen proclaiming that she has come to seek revenge.

Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka promo: Having proved her acting prowess in Naagin 3, Television actor Surbhi Jyoti is all set to join the star cast of Yehh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka. Aired on Star Plus from Monday to Saturday at 8:30 pm, Yehh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka revolves around Aman Junaid Khan and Roshni Ahmad’s supernatural powers. To complicate their lives further, Surbhi Jyoti has stepped into role of a moon princess called Laila.

Introducing Laila to her fans on social media, Surbhi Jyoti shared her first look from the show and we have to admit that she looks gorgeous. Dressed in a red outfit with a black belt tied around her waist, the actress fits the bill perfectly and ready to charm everyone with her beautiful looks and magical powers. She completed her look with subtle makeup, red-tinted hair and a nose ring.

The makers of the show have also released a promo showing the entry sequence of Surbhi Jyoti as Laila. In the promo, Laila is seen sitting on a throne. She then stands up with the support of a stick and introduces herself as the shehzaadi of Lal Chand (princess of red moon), who has come to seek revenge. Interestingly, while Laila introduces herself, she has a black cloth wrapped around her eyes.

In one of the recent episodes of Yehh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka, Roshni and Aman had to destroy Lal Chand to rescue their family members. While they could save most of their family members, Mr Chotu couldn’t be rescued. As Roshni and Aman find solutions to save Mr Chotu, another obstacle is waiting for them in the upcoming episodes.

