Nia Sharma Instagram photos: Tv actress Nia Sharma posted some really amazing photos on her official Instagram page, in which she was seen in a very yellow elegant lehenga. Her makeup was not so subtle, though it went well with her killer outfit. And let us not ignore her amazing flat tummy, which she very happily flaunted in the photo.

Nia Sharma Instagram photos: The gorgeous Nia Sharma once again stunned her fans and followers and gave a reason to them to get away with Monday blues! The diva posted some really amazing photos on her official Instagram page, in which she was seen in a very elegant lehenga. Though most of us are averse to the yellow colour, this diva carried off the yellow-coloured lehenga really well. Her very light bluish crop top and a yellow skirt were more like an indo-western outfit.

She completed the awesome look with some really heavy golden earnings, that are clearly not very easy to handle since they are quite heavy. Her makeup was not very subtle, though it went well with her killer outfit. And let us not ignore her amazing flat tummy, which she very happily flaunted in the photo. Like many divas in the TV/film industry, Nia is a fitness buff.

In many of her posts on Instagram, the diva has shared photos, videos of her great, intense workout sessions. In case, you are waiting and endeavouring for a drop-dead gorgeous summer body, one has to follow Nia Sharma and her super effective tips to stay fit and robust!

In the below post, where she is seen wearing a black body-hugging dress, she surely killed the Internet. There she is, in a super hot black dress and classy glasses.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More