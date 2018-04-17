Hot, sexy and beautiful Yellow Mehra has created quite a buzz with her sizzling photoshoots and her close connection with Bollywood actor turned director Arbaaz Khan. The rumours of Arbaaz's link up with oh-so-hot Yellow started circulating right after the actor parted ways with his wife Malaika Arora Khan. Check out 35 hot, sexy and beautiful photos of Yellow Mehra.

A model, chef, restaurateur and interior designer Yellow Mehra is known to turn up the temperatures with her hot, sexy and beautiful photos on social media. Interestingly, the diva shot to fame because of her close proximity with Bollywood actor turned director Arbaaz Khan, after his much-talked about divorce with Malaika Arora Khan. Amid the speculations of Arbaaz’s mystery woman in media, his adorable pictures with his good friend Yellow gave fuel to the fire.

Speaking about the buzz around Yellow and his friendship, Arbaaz had earlier told a leading daily, “She’s a friend of mine yaar! Tomorrow, I’ll have 50 pictures with other friends — that doesn’t mean I’m having an affair with all of them. I’m an adult, can’t I put up a happy picture with a friend to promote, support or encourage her? Why does a picture have to only mean that you’re having an affair? How stupid is that, anyway! And main kya bewakoof hoon? If I’m having a secret affair, why will I put up pictures with her and make it public?! Kuch kaam-dhanda nahi hai logon ko. It’s like, ‘Oh, he posted a picture, it must be an affair!’

