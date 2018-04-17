A model, chef, restaurateur and interior designer Yellow Mehra is known to turn up the temperatures with her hot, sexy and beautiful photos on social media. Interestingly, the diva shot to fame because of her close proximity with Bollywood actor turned director Arbaaz Khan, after his much-talked about divorce with Malaika Arora Khan. Amid the speculations of Arbaaz’s mystery woman in media, his adorable pictures with his good friend Yellow gave fuel to the fire.

Speaking about the buzz around Yellow and his friendship, Arbaaz had earlier told a leading daily, “She’s a friend of mine yaar! Tomorrow, I’ll have 50 pictures with other friends — that doesn’t mean I’m having an affair with all of them. I’m an adult, can’t I put up a happy picture with a friend to promote, support or encourage her? Why does a picture have to only mean that you’re having an affair? How stupid is that, anyway! And main kya bewakoof hoon? If I’m having a secret affair, why will I put up pictures with her and make it public?! Kuch kaam-dhanda nahi hai logon ko. It’s like, ‘Oh, he posted a picture, it must be an affair!’

Check out 35 hot, sexy and most beautiful photos of Yellow Mehra:

Yellow Mehra looks scorching hot in a black bikini.
Yellow Mehra turns up the heat in a white bikini.
Yellow Mehra strikes a hot and sexy pose at a beach.
Yellow Mehra bares it all on her tropical vacation.
Yellow Mehra looks breathtaking in a black and white striped bikini.
Hot and sexy Yellow Mehra looks beautiful as she poses with a horse.
Yellow Mehra captivates her fans with her hot and sexy avatar.
Oh-so-beautiful Yellow Mehra strikes a cute pose with her pet dog.
Yellow Mehra looks stunning in a white flowy dress.
Yellow Mehra raises the temperatures with her sultry photoshoot.
Yellow Mehra strikes a pose in a hot and sexy blue bodysuit.
Sunkissed Yellow Mehra takes the internet with a storm with her sizzling photo.
Yellow Mehra flaunts a beautiful smile in a sizzling photoshoot.
Yellow Mehra looks ethereal as she enjoys her relaxing vacation.
Yellow Mehra dazzles in a hot and sexy black gown.

Lisbon 😍 #yellowmehra #lisbon #portugal #happy #holiday

Spa day … 💖👸🏻 #yellowmehra #mauritius #sistersontour #fun #spa

Sun & Sand …. 🌴 #yellowmehra #mauritius #beach #sistersontour #fun #sun

Lazy Sunday by the pool 😊👙💋 #yellowmehra #yello #hyatt #goa

#yellowmehra #yello #maldives #helloyellow

#maldives #yellowmehra #yello #luxariatoll #helloyellow

#yellowmehra #yello #maldives #luxariatoll

