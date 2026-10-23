‘Yet More Rest Needed’: Amitabh Bachchan Shares New Health Update After Social Media Break

Amitabh Bachchan has shared another update on his health, saying he needs “yet more rest” as he continues to recover. The veteran actor posted a brief, reflective note on his official Tumblr blog on Friday, October 23, days after informing followers that he had been advised to take time off and temporarily pause his regular writing.

“Yet more rest needed .. adjusting .. thinking and wondering .. the human body and its uniqueness,” Bachchan wrote in his latest blog post.

The actor did not provide further details about his health or specify how long he would need to rest. His message follows a series of posts in which he apologised to readers for being unable to communicate as regularly as he usually does.

What Did Amitabh Bachchan Say In His Latest Health Update?

The latest post from Bachchan came following his statement indicating that resting was his current priority. The actor who is well-known for constantly updating his fans has recently informed that he would not be able to update them for a few days.

In a previous post on X, he had apologized to his followers and had stated that he had been advised to take rest. He had not elaborated on the reasons that necessitated such advice.

The most recent Tumblr post from him seems to indicate that he still needs rest. However, no additional information regarding his health issue has been revealed by him yet.

Why Had Amitabh Bachchan Asked For A Break From Writing?

Prior to his decision to take the brief hiatus on X, Bachchan made an announcement regarding his absence of participation in regular communication through a blog post. While offering his best wishes on Dussehra to his followers, he informed that he was on strict orders to take time to rest. He was told that he should not communicate too much.

His next post on X reiterates this point, stating that he was ordered to take some time off. The last one posted on Friday is yet another addition to the series, but no details were provided about his health situation.

What Has Amitabh Bachchan Said About His Recovery So Far?

Bachchan’s public updates have remained brief. He has spoken about being instructed to rest, apologised for his temporary absence from regular communication and, in his latest post, reflected on the body’s uniqueness while saying that more rest is needed. He has not publicly disclosed a specific diagnosis, provided details of any treatment or announced a definite date for returning to his usual blogging routine.

For now, his latest message offers an update on his need for rest but does not establish further details about his health. The actor’s own statements remain the clearest available account of the situation. On the work front, Bachchan continues to be associated with Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 and the upcoming sequel to Kalki 2898 AD. No change to his professional commitments has been confirmed in his latest health update.

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