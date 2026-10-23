LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > ‘Yet More Rest Needed’: Amitabh Bachchan Shares New Health Update After Social Media Break

‘Yet More Rest Needed’: Amitabh Bachchan Shares New Health Update After Social Media Break

Amitabh Bachchan says “yet more rest” is needed in a new Tumblr post after announcing a temporary break from writing. Here is what he has shared about his health and knee injury.

Amitabh Bachchan (Image: X)
Amitabh Bachchan (Image: X)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Fri 2026-10-23 18:45 IST

Amitabh Bachchan has shared another update on his health, saying he needs “yet more rest” as he continues to recover. The veteran actor posted a brief, reflective note on his official Tumblr blog on Friday, October 23, days after informing followers that he had been advised to take time off and temporarily pause his regular writing.

“Yet more rest needed .. adjusting .. thinking and wondering .. the human body and its uniqueness,” Bachchan wrote in his latest blog post.

You Might Be Interested In

The actor did not provide further details about his health or specify how long he would need to rest. His message follows a series of posts in which he apologised to readers for being unable to communicate as regularly as he usually does.

What Did Amitabh Bachchan Say In His Latest Health Update?

The latest post from Bachchan came following his statement indicating that resting was his current priority. The actor who is well-known for constantly updating his fans has recently informed that he would not be able to update them for a few days.

In a previous post on X, he had apologized to his followers and had stated that he had been advised to take rest. He had not elaborated on the reasons that necessitated such advice.

The most recent Tumblr post from him seems to indicate that he still needs rest. However, no additional information regarding his health issue has been revealed by him yet.

Why Had Amitabh Bachchan Asked For A Break From Writing?

Prior to his decision to take the brief hiatus on X, Bachchan made an announcement regarding his absence of participation in regular communication through a blog post. While offering his best wishes on Dussehra to his followers, he informed that he was on strict orders to take time to rest. He was told that he should not communicate too much.

His next post on X reiterates this point, stating that he was ordered to take some time off. The last one posted on Friday is yet another addition to the series, but no details were provided about his health situation.

What Has Amitabh Bachchan Said About His Recovery So Far?

Bachchan’s public updates have remained brief. He has spoken about being instructed to rest, apologised for his temporary absence from regular communication and, in his latest post, reflected on the body’s uniqueness while saying that more rest is needed. He has not publicly disclosed a specific diagnosis, provided details of any treatment or announced a definite date for returning to his usual blogging routine.

For now, his latest message offers an update on his need for rest but does not establish further details about his health. The actor’s own statements remain the clearest available account of the situation. On the work front, Bachchan continues to be associated with Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 and the upcoming sequel to Kalki 2898 AD. No change to his professional commitments has been confirmed in his latest health update.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Moving Car Suddenly Goes Up In Flames In Telangana, 6 Occupants Escape Just In Time

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Yet More Rest Needed’: Amitabh Bachchan Shares New Health Update After Social Media Break
Tags: amitabh bachchanBollywoodCelebrity Healthentertainment newsKaun Banega Crorepati 18

RELATED News

Diljit Dosanjh’s Delhi Concert Gets Police Nod After Initial Denial: What Changed Ahead Of October 30 Show?

After Delhi Concert Security Row, Diljit Dosanjh’s Mumbai Show Named In Threat Email; Amitabh Bachchan Also Targeted

‘He Is My Lucky Charm’: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Praises CM Vijay, Recalls Their 3 Hit Films — Here’s What She Said

Diljit Dosanjh’s Delhi Concert In Limbo As Police Deny Security Clearance For October 30 Show – Here’s What We Know

Rs 440-Crore Bra: What Makes Kylie Jenner’s Victoria’s Secret Fantasy Bra So Special? Rare Materials, Intricate Craftsmanship And Iconic Design Explained

LATEST NEWS

QAD vs HIL, Saudi Pro League: Check Al Qadsiah vs Al Hilal All You Need To Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing and Where To Watch Live on TV in India

‘Yet More Rest Needed’: Amitabh Bachchan Shares New Health Update After Social Media Break

IPS vs NFO, Premier League: Check Ipswich Town vs Nottingham Forest All You Need To Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing and Where To Watch Live on TV in India

ALF vs NAS, Saudi Pro League: Check Al Faisaly vs Al Nassr All You Need To Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing and Where To Watch Live on TV in India

Watch: Auto Driver Brings Stick, Hits and Drags Woman, Then Physically Confronts Her Over Fare Dispute in Gurugram; Video Goes Viral

Personal Loan EMI Calculator: How To Choose A Repayment Plan Without Straining Your Budget

Yashvi Navratri 3.0 Brings Garba, Culture and Social Service to Surat

El Clasico 2026: Barcelona vs Real Madrid All You Need To Know: Check Date, Time, Venue, Squads, Head-To-Head And Live Streaming Details

Watch Video: Young Lion Falls Into Farmer’s Open Well in Gujarat, Dramatic Rescue Leaves Everyone Watching – What Happened Next?

WATCH: Moving Car Suddenly Goes Up In Flames In Telangana, 6 Occupants Escape Just In Time

‘Yet More Rest Needed’: Amitabh Bachchan Shares New Health Update After Social Media Break

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Yet More Rest Needed’: Amitabh Bachchan Shares New Health Update After Social Media Break

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Yet More Rest Needed’: Amitabh Bachchan Shares New Health Update After Social Media Break
‘Yet More Rest Needed’: Amitabh Bachchan Shares New Health Update After Social Media Break
‘Yet More Rest Needed’: Amitabh Bachchan Shares New Health Update After Social Media Break
‘Yet More Rest Needed’: Amitabh Bachchan Shares New Health Update After Social Media Break
‘Yet More Rest Needed’: Amitabh Bachchan Shares New Health Update After Social Media Break

QUICK LINKS