Yo Yo Honey Singh's first song Brown Rang completed 8 years old today. Brown Rang is the first song which Yo Yo Honey Singh has not only rapped but sung as well and was also the first Punjabi song in India to trend on number 1.

Over the years Yo Yo Honey Singh has given us several successful hits that we all have grooved upon. Interestingly, Brown Rang is the first song which Yo Yo Honey Singh has not only rapped but sung as well. The singer in his post gave a shoutout to his very first song #BrownRang which was the first Punjabi song in India to ever trend on YouTube #1.

By giving multiple hits the magic of Honey Singh is still intact and the millions of views on his every song is the proof that he is the king of chartbusters. Yo Yo Honey Singh took to his social media handles and said- Brown Rang was the most trending video of 2012 on YouTube. It’s been 8 years #YoYoHoneySingh #TheMagicContinues. Further on in another post-Yo Yo Honey Singh said that Brown Rang was the first Punjabi song in India to ever trend on Number 1.

Yo Yo Honey Singh recently made his comeback with the viral song Makhna, and we have to say Honey Singh has done it again! The song had garnered a humongous response around the world witnessing 113 million views on YouTube. Makhna which released on 21st December under the Label T-series has been creating waves amongst the masses since then.

Recently, Yo Yo Honey Singh bagged the Song of The Year Award for his chartbuster song Dil Chori at Music Award held in Mumbai. 2018 has been a year full of ups and downs for Yo Yo Honey Singh as he delivered many chartbusters such as Dil Chori and Chote Chote Peg, This Party Is Over Now, Rangtaari to the Shahid Kapoor-Kiara Advani featuring single Urvashi.

Yo Yo Honey Singh has conquered the Indian Music Industry with his exceptional music and inimitable style. On the work front, Yo Yo Honey Singh has many projects lined up for which he is prepping in full swing and ready to treat all his fans with more hits.

