Yo Yo Honey Singh has mesmerised his fans with the recreation of iconic party song Totey Totey by Hans Raj Hans in Chhote Chhote Peg for the upcoming film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. The song that is sung by Honey Singh , Neha Kakkar and Navraj Hans is all set to become the party anthem of the year. Film stars Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha and Sunny Singh are setting the temperatures high with their spectacular dance moves in the booze inspired song.

Yo Yo Honey Singh is back to set the dance floor on fire with his new song Chhote Chhote Peg for the upcoming film Sonu ke Titu ki Sweety. After the electrifying performance in the perfect wedding jamm Dil Chhori, Chotte Chotte Peg seems like the ultimate comeback all his die-hard fans were expecting from the rap king. The song is a recreated version of the 1990s Punjabi song Totey Totey by Hans Raj Hans. Sung by Yo Yo Honey Singh, Neha Kakkar and Navraj Hans, the song is all set to become the party anthem of the year.

The next gen stars Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha and Sunny Singh are turning up the heat in the booze inspired song. Nushrat Bharucha is definitely setting the temperatures high with her hot avatar while Kartik Aaryan and Sunny Singh steal hearts with their amazing dance moves. In one of the scenes, Kartik Aaryan bares it all as he flaunts his well toned body and Nushrat pours a glass a whiskey on his six pack abs. The upbeat song is sure to make your heart flutter and shake a leg on Chhote Chhote Peg.

The film Sonu ke Titu ki Sweety is set in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, is scheduled to release on February 9th. Filmmaker Luv Ranjan says his forthcoming film ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’ tackles a very relevant issue. “We have seen fights between mother-in-law and daughter-in-law most of the times. Earlier, we used to say that a marriage is an amalgamation of two families but in cities, it shows a different picture where marriage happens between two friends circles. We used to wonder whether the girl would get along with her mother-in-law or not but now we think whether the girl would get along with the groom’s friends or not, so I feel it’s a very relevant issue.”

Check out the song here:

Watch Yo Yo Honey Singh’s song Dil Chhori from the film: