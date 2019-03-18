Yo Yo Honey Singh, who is quite popular in youngsters is once again surfacing the internet. One of his superhit party songs that made everyone groove on its beats, One Bottle Down has marked 4 years of the release today. The song got very successful right after its release and fans even blow the speakers on its tunes even now. Yo Yo Honey Singh also shared his happiness on social media, take a look!

One of the most popular Punjabi singers, who brought Punjabi raps to fame, Honey Singh marks 4 years of one of his superhit songs One Bottle Down. The singer has given many chartbusters to the world of music and is continuing to do so. The party song list is very long and surprising it also heads the list even now. Music sensation Yo Yo Honey Singh took to social media to reminisce his character One Bottle Down’ as it marks four years today. One of the most famous chartbusters of Yo Yo Honey Singh, One Bottle Down has been four years old, yet it remains amongst the most played songs at parties.

Getting nostalgic about his number, Yo Yo Honey Singh wrote on his social media accounts that he is quite happy that one of his superhit songs One Bottle Down has marked 4 successful years. Well, why not? It is a full package of good music and fun!

The music revolutionary has carved a place for himself with his party numbers, emerging as the sole king of party anthems. The rapper turned singer has paved his path from singles, albums to films with sheer talent and dedication. From rocking album hits like Dope Shope to film chartbusters like Lungi Dance, Yo Yo Honey Singh has an incredible body of work. Yo Yo Honey Singh has even delivered many hits for Bollywood which are still running well on YouTube.

After delivering back to back hits like Dil Chori, Chote Chote Peg, Rangtaari, This Party Is Over Now, and Urvashi, the music revolutionary treated his fans with a music video after a long wait. Fans can’t wait for him to give another party hit for upcoming occasions.

‘Makhna’ marked Yo Yo Honey Singh’s return to music videos and naturally, the song turned into a sensation overnight garnering record-breaking views. Currently, Yo Yo Honey Singh is gearing up for his upcoming songs and has his fans hooked to know more about his next numbers.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More