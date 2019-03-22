One of the most popular Punjabi rapper and singer, Honey Singh is onto cherishing his special memories with Bollywood's bigb Amitabh Bachchan. Two of them did a song together 5 years ago titled Party with Bhootnath which became everyone's favourite. The musician took to his official social media account to say that one of his biggest songs has been with the living legend Amitabh Bachchan Ji titled Party with the BhoothNath. He expressed his excitement saying that it’s been 5 years still it feels like yesterday.

Honey Singh continued saying that it was a great learning experience and much love to musical brother Bhushan Kumar for getting me this opportunity. Here’s the post, take a look!

One of my biggest song with the living legend “Amitabh Bhachhan” ji – “Party with the BhoothNath”. It’s been 5 years still it feels like https://t.co/BRIVa6A2TB was a great learning experience and much love to my musical… https://t.co/RLcI8Fto5g — Yo Yo Honey Singh (@asliyoyo) March 21, 2019

Yo Yo Honey Singh has been the undisputed king of party anthems and has several chartbusters to his credit like ‘High Heels’, ‘Char Bottle Vodka’, Dope Shope’, ‘Blue Eyes’, ‘Angreji Beat’ to name a few. Last year, Yo Yo Honey Singh treated the audience with varied songs that instantly became the favourites amongst masses. With ‘Dil Chori’ and ‘Chote Chote Peg’, the musician won enter award name. The music star also delivered party tracks like Rangtaari, This Party Is Over Now, Uravshi which ruled the charts last year.

After a prolonged wait, Yo Yo Honey Singh made a comeback with his music video Makhna which broke the internet owing to his fan following. With his peppy tunes and funky style, Yo Yo Honey Singh has forever kept the audience awaiting for his upcoming work. Honey Singh has been impressing fans all these years with his superb party songs and super fun tracks.

Not many of his fans know that Honey Singh is not his real name, it is Hirdesh Singh. He is popular with his stage name Yo Yo Honey Singh more than his real one. The music sensation is not only a superb singer but has also been a music director, songwriter, Indi-pop singer, music producer and film actor. The guy who started his career as a recording artist went on to become a bhangra music producer and India’s favourite Punjabi rapper.

