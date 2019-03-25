Popular Punjabi rapper and singer, Hirdesh Singh, better known with his stage name Yo Yo Honey Singh is going to be back with a bang. The rapstar is going to treat fans with many peppy singles this year and has planned the year very interestingly. Not just that, he also revealed that he is also going for a world tour after 5 long years!

Honey Singh further said that between 2016 and 2018, he has created 30-35 songs and all of them are good. He just needs to sit and analyse which one to shoot the video for and release first. Then it’s all up to the listeners and viewers. The ball is in their court! If they don’t like one single, he will put out another one. If they don’t like that either, he will work harder. That’s the plan and that’s how he’ll keep working.

The music revolutionary has carved a place for himself with his party numbers, emerging as the sole king of party anthems. The rapper turned singer has paved his path from singles, albums to films with sheer talent and dedication. From rocking album hits like Dope Shope to film chartbusters like Lungi Dance, Yo Yo Honey Singh has an incredible body of work.

After delivering back to back hits like Dil Chori, Chote Chote Peg, Rangtaari, This Party Is Over Now, and Urvashi, the music revolutionary treated his fans with a music video after a long wait.

Makhna marked Yo Yo Honey Singh’s return to music videos and naturally, the song turned into a sensation overnight garnering record-breaking views. Currently, Yo Yo Honey Singh is gearing up for his upcoming songs and has his fans hooked to know more about his next numbers.

