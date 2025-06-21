Yoga Day Fever Hits Bollywood: Shilpa Shetty And Raveena Tandon Share Poses And Powerful Messages

The fever of International Yoga Day has gone into Bollywood celebrities as well, actresses like Shilpa Shetty, Malaika Arora, and Raveena Tandon shared the benefits of Yoga. The actresses who have been popular for their fitness through Yoga shared their favourite Yoga poses to the world to motivate them.

Raveena Tandon Celebrates Yoga Day With Her Furry Companion

Yoga is an extremely important part of actor Raveena Tandon’s fitness routine. Marking the International Day of Yoga on Saturday, Raveena also hit her yoga mat, motivating her fans to practice this form of exercise. Here are some visuals from Raveena’s yoga session- See how cutely a dog accompanied her.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Raveena was last seen in ‘Patna Shukla’. The film, produced by Arbaaz Khan and directed by Vivek Budakoti, featured Raveena alongside renowned actors Satish Kaushik and Manav Vij. ‘Patna Shukla’ was praised for its emotional storytelling and poignant social commentary.

Raveena is also set to star in the upcoming comedy-drama ‘Welcome 3’, a part of the popular ‘Welcome’ franchise. The film, which is currently in production, boasts a star-studded cast, including Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, Disha Patani, Lara Dutta, and Paresh Rawal.

Shilpa Shetty Shares Powerful Message on Health and Balance

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty is a fitness enthusiast who practices yoga to stay healthy and happy.

As the nation celebrated International Day of Yoga on Saturday, the ‘Dhadkan’ star took to Instagram and explained the significance of including yoga in our daily life.

“When we have just ONE of something, we MUST value it. This year’s theme is Yoga for one earth, one health..Balance is the key to maintaining the equilibrium between mind, body and soul. Health.. Let’s value it, earn it and preserve it not just for ourselves but for the benefit of our entire ecosystem #InternationalYogaDay #YogaforSelfandSociety #SwasthRahoMastRaho #FitIndia #YogaforOneEarthOneHealth,” she wrote.

Shilpa also shared a video of her performing several yoga asanas.

Malaika Arora Credits Yoga for Mental and Physical Strength

Earlier, Malaika Arora visited Gurugram to participate in a yoga session.

Speaking to ANI, Malaika described yoga as “very instrumental” in her life and shared how it has helped her both mentally and physically over the years.

“I would like to say I would give a lot of credit to my genes, but yoga has been very, very instrumental in shaping a lot of my life. I feel that practicing on my mat genuinely makes me happy; it centers me, it gives me focus– all of that. So yes, I would give a lot of credit to yoga in my life.”

Yoga as a Lifestyle Choice for Modern Stress Relief

Malaika went on to share her thoughts on stress in everyday life and how yoga helps her stay balanced. Addressing the increasing mental pressure in today’s world, she said, “Life is full of stress,” and yoga can help anyone– not just public figures– find calm and focus.

“I feel it has nothing to do with being a public figure. Everybody, on a daily basis, deals with a lot, whether you’re a public figure, a housewife, or someone working a 9-to-5 job. We all deal with physical or mental issues on a daily basis. Life is full of stress,” Malaika told ANI.

“Unfortunately, we are surrounded by situations. There’s so much stimuli around us, phones being one of them. Every day, looking at phones and being on social media causes a lot of anxiety and stress. So, I think people today should find ways to de-stress, whatever it may be– whether it’s being outdoors, doing yoga, swimming, or meditating. Find that one activity that works for you, and make time for yourself to de-stress and love yourself,” she added.

The open-air event was hosted in a peaceful setting, something Malaika said enhanced the experience.

(With Inputs From ANI)

