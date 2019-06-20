Happy Yoga Day: PM Narendra Modi also promoted yoga in his first tenure as the PM Of India and proposed June 21 as Yoga day in 2015. Yoga assans helps to increase the blood flow in the body and helps you to get calm and compose life. Bollywood actresses has also adapted yoga life to get fabulous body.

Happy Yoga Day: Life without a purpose and soul without happiness is just like a heart without its heart beat, that’s what Yoga teaches us. Over the years Yoga impacted on many lives and taught people to live a happy and satisfied life. Yoga in Indian Vedic tradition termed as an Assan in which we meditate and make contact with our soul.

Yoga is much more than reducing weight and fitness but also to know deeply about your own self. Yoga life had been adopted by many people all around the world, which brought drastic changes in their life. People all around the world have taken benefits from Yoga and are now living a healthy and happy life.

Studies say, that Yoga can also cure cancer, schizophrenia, asthma and many heart diseases. UNESCO listed YOGA as an intangible cultural heritage. Indian ancient script Bhagavad Gita states that: yoga is for calmness and compose life, yoga is a skill in action and to be separated from contact with sufferings.

PM Narendra Modi also promoted yoga in his first tenure as the PM Of India and proposed June 21 as Yoga day in 2015.

All you need to know the best assanas for a healthy body with a happy soul

Dhanurasana or The Bow Pose

For good posture and body balance, this bow Assan is just perfect, in this, all the body parts are stretched, like chest, legs, stomach, arms, calf muscles etc. This posture stimulates blood circulation.

Surya Namaskar or sun salutation

As the name suggests is to salute the sun, this posture will make you slim as well as shape your body. To bring flexibility and to get away with body cramps, Surya Namaskar will give you all.

Virabhadrasana or the warrior pose

Its Shilpa Shetty’s one of the favourite assans. Warrior pose assan helps to strengthen and tone the shoulders, arms, thighs and ankles.

Padhastasana or hand under foot pose

It’s a stretch pose which increases the blood flow in the body and gives a glowing skin and good hair.

Handstand

It’s very popular among many Bollywood actresses and for sure you have seen it many times, its an act of supporting the body in a stable, and balance our body on the hands. But before executing this consult a doctor.

Yoga enhances the quality of life and makes you fall in love with your own self. Embrace your soul and body with these yoga assans.

