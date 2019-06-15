Yogita Yana who is the Instagram influencer takes by storm with her fashion statement. She was 17 when she started her blogging career when she was asked who inspired her to do this she said it's her younger sister with whom she shares the deep bond.

There is a famous proverb, ‘Behind every successful man there is a woman.’ The truth is that we can’t say vice versa; for behind every successful woman, there is a woman too. Yogita Yana was 17 when she started her blogging career when she was asked who inspired her to do this, the Instagram influencer fiercely said that It’s her younger sister. Yogita explains her deep bond with her sister who is also an influencer.

Yogita Agrawal who is famous by the name Yogita Yana on Instagram belongs from a middles class Mumbaikar family. At the age of 16, she had big dreams like any other teenager of her age. Little did she knew that her dreams of were waiting just around the corner to be seized her. The fashionista was born in Assam raised in Mumbai, Yogita Yana earlier was just simply running a shutout page for bloggers.

In the beginning, when there was fir burning in the bones of Yogita to start a fashion blog on Instagram, it was her sister who stood by her side and supported her through every decision Yogita made. Yogita had no mentor to guide her through the maze of social media so whenever in distress and confusion she turned to her sister.

Both the sisters share a deep bond that is hard to find and also stand as an inspiring figure of an independent woman of the 21st century. styling is all about how you present yourself. It’s about carrying yourself with confidence in anything you wear

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App