Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan, who is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film Zero, surprised his fans with a question and answer session on Twitter. To make the perfect use of the golden opportunity, Padmaavat’s Alauddin Khilji tweeted the superstar, “@iamsrk Hi Bhai ! Anxious for you to see ‘Padmaavat’ !” Being the true gentleman that he is, Shah Rukh Khan replied, “So sorry didn’t realise it was u, cos now u r Khilji for me. Bahut acchhi picture hai bhai..I saw it and loved it.”

As the Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus inches closer to Rs 200 crore at the box office, the film star cast- Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh have been receiving compliments and appreciation from left right and centre. In an interview with IANS, Ranveer said, “I have a very large vision for myself, my body of work, my career. I hope to build a vast legacy with a filmography which I can be proud of when I am done. I want to look back and feel like I made a significant contribution to the art and yes, keep pushing the envelope and keep exploring to things that have not been done before.

Padmaavat is also Ranveer’s third film to enter into the Rs 100 crore club after Goliyo ki Raasleela: Ramleela and Bajirao Mastani. In an another interview with a leading daily, Ranveer said, “I’m delighted about my personal milestones, but more than that I feel extremely happy for Sanjay sir, whose vision is being celebrated not just by the audiences in India but also the world over.” He added that playing Khilji was an “extremely turbulent emotional experience” as it took a lot out of him. So, to witness this kind of audience appreciation makes him feel like it was all worth it.