You better not tell Priyanka Chopra how to dress for after party

Piggy Chopps can make anything look sassy with her charisma and conviction. Lately, the Sky is Pink actor was seen celebrating a grand bridal shower in New York along with her close friends and a couple of B-town celebrities. Well, the party is over but the glamour is still keeping alive with Priyanka Chopra. Earlier in the day, the actor was seen walking on the streets of New York and the way she has dressed was way different from what she has chosen for her bridal shower. However, the diva didn’t compromise with the style and oomph factor.

Unlike the shimmery white gown, the actor was seen donning a black oversized puffer jacket teamed up with a black distressed denim. The Quantico actor accessorised the look with classy loops and smart shades> and, the top of it the yellow heels that she is wearing is catching most of the eyeballs. The photo surfaced on several social platforms in the morning and has gone viral intensively. Before we say much, here’s take a look at the picture:

Isn’t that quite bold and challenging on Chopra’s part? Not any other actor can nail the attire just like Priyanka. Meanwhile, the actor is head over heels in love with global star Nick Jonas. The couple is also making headlines for all the special reasons as fans are quite excited over their wedding ceremony that will take place anytime soon.

