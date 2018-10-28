Ishq Mein Marjawan fame Nia Sharma knows how to keep her Instagram game going and you can check the fact through her Instagram profile. Recently, the actor has shared a new picture on her Instagram profile and it has been grabbing a number of hearts on the photo-sharing platform.

You can't blame Nia Sharma to look this stunning for her latest Instagram post

Ishq Mein Marjawan fame Nia Sharma knows how to keep her Instagram game going and you can check the fact through her Instagram profile. Recently, the actor has shared a new picture on her Instagram profile and it has been grabbing a number of hearts on the photo-sharing platform. Donning a glossy blouse teamed up with a floral lehenga, the actor looks just stunning. The look has been accessorised with a pair of glassy danglers and altogether she looks just magnificent.

It has not been too long since the actor has shared the picture and it has got over 66k likes. “Looking lovely… @niasharma90 .. you just look way too amazing in ethnic wears…, LOVE THIS OUTFIT” reads some of the comments on Instagram. Before we say much, here’s take a look at Nia’s new avatar:

Isn’t she looking breathtakingly beautiful? Nia is known to nail every look that she dons and her Instagram is proof of the fact. Here we have a series of some other pictures showing that she is a born diva. We bet you can’t stop staring at the pictures as it is just too hard to take our eyes off her. Here’s take a look:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More