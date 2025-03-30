Home
Monday, March 31, 2025
‘You Gotta Drink Snake Sperm’, Here Is Jessica Simpson’s Shocking Vocal Tip

Jessica Simpson isn’t the first celebrity to incorporate animal sperm into her regimen. Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Aniston have previously made headlines for using salmon sperm in their skincare routines to achieve youthful and glowing skin.

Jessica Simpson has surprised her fans with an unusual vocal care routine drinking a cocktail containing snake sperm. The popular American singer recently shared a video on Instagram, revealing that she consumes a Chinese herbal drink on the advice of her vocal coach. What she didn’t initially realize, however, was that one of its key ingredients was snake sperm.

In the video, Simpson recalled how she first learned about the shocking ingredient. When her friends asked what she was drinking, she casually responded, “It’s, like, this Chinese herb thing and I’m, like, ‘I don’t know. My vocal coach told me to drink it.’” However, one of her friends looked up the ingredients and discovered the surprising addition of snake sperm.

Despite the revelation, the singer appeared unfazed and even made a lighthearted comparison. Laughing, she added, “So, if you wanna get good vocals, you gotta drink snake sperm.” She captioned the video with a microphone emoji, a snake, and a test tube, further amusing her followers.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson)

Fans React to Jessica Simpson’s Shocking Beverage Choice

The revelation quickly went viral, drawing a range of reactions from her fans. One user commented, “Lol. Hilarious and still so carefree.” Another compared it to her infamous “Chicken of the Sea” moment, writing, “The new Chicken of the Sea moment.” A third fan added, “Hahaha, that’s the Jess we (your fans) know and love.” Others even suggested that she and her sister should have their own reality show.

The Science Behind Snake Sperm in Traditional Remedies

While the idea of consuming snake sperm may seem bizarre, traditional Chinese medicine often incorporates unusual ingredients believed to have health benefits. Some herbal concoctions claim to enhance stamina, improve immune function, and even support vocal cord health. However, scientific evidence supporting these claims remains limited.

As Jessica Simpson continues to experiment with unique remedies for maintaining her vocals, fans are left both amused and curious. Will this trend catch on among other singers? Only time will tell.

