If you just look at her, you just can’t judge that the diva is in her forties and it is not you who to blame, but Malaika Arora’s ageless beauty. She is one among the prominent fashionistas present in the B-town and lately, her flawless beauty has raised numerous eyebrows. Now, the diva has once again become the talk of the town and this time it the post shared by the Filmfare on his official Instagram handle that has been grabbing the headlines.

In the picture shared by the Filmfare, Malaika is donning a white short dress and believe us the way she has posed to the camera will make your heart skip a beat. The diva has accessorised the look with a black classy belt, a pair of shades, and not to forget those eye-catching ear loops. Above all this, the pair of wedges she has supported is completing the remarkable look. Before we say much, take a look at the breathtakingly beautiful picture:

It has been just a few hours and the photo already went viral on social media. Fans and followers are busy pouring in compliments for the beauty and well she deserves it too. Meanwhile, the Malaika is busy hosting the ongoing season of India’s Got Talent with Karan Johar and Kirron Kher. Besides this, the diva has been also making headlines over her rumoured relationship with B-town actor Arjun Kapoor. Earlier this year, Malaika officially announced her separation from husband Arbaaz Khan.

