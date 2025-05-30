Home
Friday, May 30, 2025
  • “You Make My Film Alive”: Mani Ratnam’s Emotional Tribute To AR Rahman At ‘Thug Life’ Audio Launch

“You Make My Film Alive”: Mani Ratnam’s Emotional Tribute To AR Rahman At ‘Thug Life’ Audio Launch

At Thug Life audio launch, Mani Ratnam praised AR Rahman’s music, revealing he expanded the film’s songs from 5 to 9. The film releases in June 2025.

“You Make My Film Alive”: Mani Ratnam’s Emotional Tribute To AR Rahman At ‘Thug Life’ Audio Launch


At the grand audio launch of the upcoming film Thug Life in Chennai, veteran filmmaker Mani Ratnam gave an emotional tribute to legendary music composer AR Rahman, thanking him for breathing life into his cinematic creations. The two icons, whose collaboration dates back to the 1992 classic Roja, once again displayed their enduring bond and creative synergy in front of a packed auditorium of fans, media, and film industry personalities.

“Thank you, Rahman. You make my film alive. Thank you very much,” Mani Ratnam said, his voice filled with gratitude. His remarks drew a huge round of applause, highlighting the impact Rahman’s music has had on his storytelling over the years.

Sharing a touching anecdote on stage, Ratnam explained how he once told Rahman that modern cinema often skips full-length songs due to changing audience preferences and shorter attention spans. However, the maestro composer responded in his unique artistic way.

“After listening, he changed the number of songs from originally five to nine,” Mani Ratnam revealed, drawing another wave of applause. The move signals a bold creative decision in an era where filmmakers often cut down on music to reduce runtime.

A 30-Year Legacy of Musical Magic

Mani Ratnam and AR Rahman’s partnership began with Roja and has since shaped the soundscape of Indian cinema with unforgettable soundtracks in films like Bombay, Dil Se, Guru, and Ponniyin Selvan. Their collaboration has become symbolic of innovation, emotion, and depth in music and storytelling.

At the audio launch, this long-standing artistic bond took center stage, reminding everyone that music isn’t just an accessory in films – it’s a core narrative force when crafted with care and intent.

Thug Life – A Stellar Cast and Grand Vision

Thug Life, directed by Mani Ratnam and backed by Kamal Haasan’s Raaj Kamal Films International, Madras Talkies, R Mahendran, and Siva Ananth, is set to be a major cinematic release in June 2025.

The film stars Kamal Haasan as Rangaraaya Sakthivel Naicker, joined by a powerful ensemble cast including Silambarasan TR, Trisha Krishnan, Ashok Selvan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Joju George, Ali Fazal, Sanya Malhotra, and Rohit Saraf.

With Mani Ratnam’s direction and AR Rahman’s extended nine-song soundtrack, Thug Life promises to be a film where music and narrative unite to deliver an unforgettable experience.

