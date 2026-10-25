LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > ‘You Should Be Ashamed’: Mahabharat’s Yudhishthir Gajendra Chauhan Hits Back At Naseeruddin Shah Over BJP Remark

‘You Should Be Ashamed’: Mahabharat’s Yudhishthir Gajendra Chauhan Hits Back At Naseeruddin Shah Over BJP Remark

Gajendra Chauhan, known for playing Yudhishthir in BR Chopra’s Mahabharat, has criticised Naseeruddin Shah over his remarks against the BJP while backing protesting students at SRFTI.

Gajendra Chauhan and Naseeruddin Shah (Image: X)
Gajendra Chauhan and Naseeruddin Shah (Image: X)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Sun 2026-10-25 17:31 IST

Gajendra Chauhan, best known for playing Yudhishthir in BR Chopra’s iconic television series Mahabharat, has hit back at veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah over his criticism of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Chauhan expressed disappointment over Shah’s choice of words and said the actor should consider different perspectives before commenting on political issues.

The exchange comes after Shah voiced support for students protesting at the Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI) in Kolkata. In a video message, Shah accused the BJP of targeting people who do not agree with its beliefs and policies, describing the students as the latest victims of what he alleged was political retaliation.

You Might Be Interested In

Reacting to Shah’s remarks in an interaction with IANS, Chauhan questioned his criticism of the ruling party and said, “You should be ashamed.”

What Did Gajendra Chauhan Say About Naseeruddin Shah?

Chauhan said he was particularly disappointed that Shah had described the BJP as a “bloody jhooti party”. He pointed out that the party had been in power at the Centre for more than a decade and argued that its electoral support should be acknowledged.

“A party that has been ruling the country for the last 12-13 years, you called it ‘bloody jhooti party’. You should be ashamed. 140 crore people of the country have made that party sit at the top, and you are abusing it,” Chauhan said.

While acknowledging Shah’s contribution to Indian cinema, Chauhan argued that the veteran actor should be more open to opposing viewpoints.

“You are a great artist. You are a good human being. But I have always seen that in your tweets, in your videos, you always talk one-sidedly. You never look at both sides of the coin,” he added.

Chauhan’s comments have brought two well-known figures from Indian entertainment into a public disagreement over political criticism and the ongoing controversy at the Kolkata film institute.

Why Did Naseeruddin Shah Criticise The BJP?

Shah’s remarks came as he expressed solidarity with students protesting at SRFTI. In his video message, the actor alleged that the BJP was seeking to take revenge on those who did not subscribe to its beliefs and policies following the West Bengal Assembly elections. He also alleged that students demanding accountability from the institute’s administration had faced show-cause notices, surveillance, threats and orders to vacate their hostels.

The students’ protest follows incidents of violence and clashes on campus. They have demanded accountability from the administration and raised concerns about campus safety. The institute, meanwhile, has defended its administrative measures, saying it is focused on the safety and academic future of its students. Shah’s allegations about political retaliation remain his stated position; they should not be treated as independently established findings.

What Did Gajendra Chauhan Say About The SRFTI Protest?

Chauhan argued that the institute’s administration was capable of addressing the students’ concerns. He also acknowledged that students had the right to protest but said discussions between the students and the administration were necessary to resolve the dispute.

“If there is a strike in SRFTI, the administration there will look into it. There are capable people sitting there. It is a student’s right to protest, but there is no result to protest unless you sit together and talk,” he said.

He urged Shah to advise the students rather than focus his criticism on the government, adding that the veteran actor should adopt a more positive approach. The disagreement has therefore extended beyond Shah’s choice of words about the BJP to the question of how public figures should respond to student protests and allegations involving political parties.

For now, Chauhan has made his position clear: he believes Shah should consider both sides of the issue and encourage dialogue to resolve the dispute at SRFTI.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan’s Rs 2,500 Crore Punjab Project: 6 Towers, Luxury Homes And The Jacob & Co Connection

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘You Should Be Ashamed’: Mahabharat’s Yudhishthir Gajendra Chauhan Hits Back At Naseeruddin Shah Over BJP Remark
Tags: bjpBollywood newsGajendra ChauhanMahabharatNaseeruddin ShahSRFTI Protest

RELATED News

WATCH: Bus Rolls Backwards On Uttarakhand Road And Plunges Towards Gorge, Tree Leaves 30 Passengers With A Narrow Escape

‘Padosi Se Zyada Tez…’: Amitabh Bachchan’s Childhood Diwali Memory Makes Ranbir Kapoor And Sai Pallavi Laugh Out Loud On KBC 18 | WATCH

Tiger Shroff Sells 3 Properties In Around A Year? From Rs 15.6 Crore Mumbai Flat To Rs 9 Crore Deal

WATCH: What Happened At Shilpa Rao’s Mumbai Performance? Why Was Her Set Cut Short? ‘Heartbroken’ Singer Reacts As Organisers Apologise

‘Aapka Har Word, Har Touch…’: Girlfriend Kaashvi Questions ScoutOP Over Love Gill On Bigg Boss 20

LATEST NEWS

62-Year-Old Woman Killed By Speeding Car Driven By 30-Year-Old Restaurant Owner In Chennai; What Happened?

Rohit Sharma Breaks Silence On Retirement Speculation, Reveals What He Is Still Hearing

‘You Should Be Ashamed’: Mahabharat’s Yudhishthir Gajendra Chauhan Hits Back At Naseeruddin Shah Over BJP Remark

Watch Video: Man Rams Bolero Into Sister-in-Law Over Land Dispute In Karnataka; Daughter Pleads For Help As Injured Mother Cries In Pain

India Create T20I History, Become First Team To Achieve This Milestone; Also Join Pakistan In Exclusive List | IND vs NZ

LIV vs BHA, Premier League: Check Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion All You Need To Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing and Where To Watch Live on TV in India

School Holiday Tomorrow, 26 Oct 2026: Schools To Remain Closed In These Districts Of Odisha State; Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu On Cyclone Arnab Alert

MUN vs BOU, Premier League: Check Manchester United vs AFC Bournemouth All You Need To Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing and Where To Watch Live on TV in India

50-Year-Old Security Guard Wraps Stray Dog In Shawl, Takes It To Cabin At Midnight In Hyderabad, Then Sexually Abuses It

Ballon d’Or 2026 LIVE Streaming: All You Need to Know Date, Time, Full List Of Candidates, How to Watch in India

‘You Should Be Ashamed’: Mahabharat’s Yudhishthir Gajendra Chauhan Hits Back At Naseeruddin Shah Over BJP Remark

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘You Should Be Ashamed’: Mahabharat’s Yudhishthir Gajendra Chauhan Hits Back At Naseeruddin Shah Over BJP Remark

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘You Should Be Ashamed’: Mahabharat’s Yudhishthir Gajendra Chauhan Hits Back At Naseeruddin Shah Over BJP Remark
‘You Should Be Ashamed’: Mahabharat’s Yudhishthir Gajendra Chauhan Hits Back At Naseeruddin Shah Over BJP Remark
‘You Should Be Ashamed’: Mahabharat’s Yudhishthir Gajendra Chauhan Hits Back At Naseeruddin Shah Over BJP Remark
‘You Should Be Ashamed’: Mahabharat’s Yudhishthir Gajendra Chauhan Hits Back At Naseeruddin Shah Over BJP Remark
‘You Should Be Ashamed’: Mahabharat’s Yudhishthir Gajendra Chauhan Hits Back At Naseeruddin Shah Over BJP Remark

QUICK LINKS