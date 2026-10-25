‘You Should Be Ashamed’: Mahabharat’s Yudhishthir Gajendra Chauhan Hits Back At Naseeruddin Shah Over BJP Remark

Gajendra Chauhan, best known for playing Yudhishthir in BR Chopra’s iconic television series Mahabharat, has hit back at veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah over his criticism of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Chauhan expressed disappointment over Shah’s choice of words and said the actor should consider different perspectives before commenting on political issues.

The exchange comes after Shah voiced support for students protesting at the Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI) in Kolkata. In a video message, Shah accused the BJP of targeting people who do not agree with its beliefs and policies, describing the students as the latest victims of what he alleged was political retaliation.

Reacting to Shah’s remarks in an interaction with IANS, Chauhan questioned his criticism of the ruling party and said, “You should be ashamed.”

What Did Gajendra Chauhan Say About Naseeruddin Shah?

Chauhan said he was particularly disappointed that Shah had described the BJP as a “bloody jhooti party”. He pointed out that the party had been in power at the Centre for more than a decade and argued that its electoral support should be acknowledged.

“A party that has been ruling the country for the last 12-13 years, you called it ‘bloody jhooti party’. You should be ashamed. 140 crore people of the country have made that party sit at the top, and you are abusing it,” Chauhan said.

While acknowledging Shah’s contribution to Indian cinema, Chauhan argued that the veteran actor should be more open to opposing viewpoints.

“You are a great artist. You are a good human being. But I have always seen that in your tweets, in your videos, you always talk one-sidedly. You never look at both sides of the coin,” he added.

Chauhan’s comments have brought two well-known figures from Indian entertainment into a public disagreement over political criticism and the ongoing controversy at the Kolkata film institute.

Why Did Naseeruddin Shah Criticise The BJP?

Shah’s remarks came as he expressed solidarity with students protesting at SRFTI. In his video message, the actor alleged that the BJP was seeking to take revenge on those who did not subscribe to its beliefs and policies following the West Bengal Assembly elections. He also alleged that students demanding accountability from the institute’s administration had faced show-cause notices, surveillance, threats and orders to vacate their hostels.

The students’ protest follows incidents of violence and clashes on campus. They have demanded accountability from the administration and raised concerns about campus safety. The institute, meanwhile, has defended its administrative measures, saying it is focused on the safety and academic future of its students. Shah’s allegations about political retaliation remain his stated position; they should not be treated as independently established findings.

What Did Gajendra Chauhan Say About The SRFTI Protest?

Chauhan argued that the institute’s administration was capable of addressing the students’ concerns. He also acknowledged that students had the right to protest but said discussions between the students and the administration were necessary to resolve the dispute.

“If there is a strike in SRFTI, the administration there will look into it. There are capable people sitting there. It is a student’s right to protest, but there is no result to protest unless you sit together and talk,” he said.

He urged Shah to advise the students rather than focus his criticism on the government, adding that the veteran actor should adopt a more positive approach. The disagreement has therefore extended beyond Shah’s choice of words about the BJP to the question of how public figures should respond to student protests and allegations involving political parties.

For now, Chauhan has made his position clear: he believes Shah should consider both sides of the issue and encourage dialogue to resolve the dispute at SRFTI.

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