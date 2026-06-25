‘You Taught Me What Love Is’: Disha Patani Mourns Death Of Beloved Dog Bella And Cat Jasmine

The popular Bollywood actress, Disha Patani, has informed her fans about a very sad incident that occurred in her life. Two of her dear friends, both pets named Bella and Jasmine, have died recently. While Bella is her dear dog, Jasmine is her pet cat. It has been learned that both of her beloved pets died on the same day.

Disha has posted emotional messages on Instagram regarding her deceased pets, who have often appeared in the posts made by Disha on social media.

Disha Patani’s Heartfelt Goodbyes to Bella and Jasmine

In a heartfelt tribute written for Bella, her cocker spaniel, Disha referred to the dog as her “soulmate” and wrote about several instances that recorded Bella’s evolution from being a little puppy to her end days.







“My bella, thank you for making this life so colorful, thank you for choosing our home and choosing me as your mom. You taught me what love is. I saw an entire universe within your eyes. I miss you and i love you the most in the world,” she wrote.







Soon after, she wrote another letter for Jasmine, recollecting those quiet times she spent with the cat.

“My jasmine, thank you for being the most loving baby ever, i’m grateful to be your mom, you’re my princess forever. Your paws touching my hands and you purring was the best feeling that i ever felt which can’t be described in words. I love you so much and i miss you my jasu.”

Industry and Fan Support

The sudden dual loss left her fans stunned and very worried about what caused the death of both pets at once. While Disha has not revealed the reason behind the deaths of her pets, the comment sections of her posts got inundated with people expressing their sympathies.

One of those people was her co-star from the movie Welcome To The Jungle, Raveena Tandon, who posted, “Aww Disha so sorry to hear this! 💔”, while the other one was Ayesha Shroff, who posted, “Darling bellu❤️❤️❤️ will never forget you and your love❤️❤️❤️”.



A Dedicated Space for Her Furry Friends

Since a long time, people have come to know about Disha as an ardent lover of animals. Not only that, but she also had a joint personal Instagram handle which focused entirely on the day-to-day lives of her four beloved animals dogs named Bella and Goku, and two cats called Jasmine and Keety.

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