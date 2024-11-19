Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, November 20, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

You Will Be SHOCKED To Know How Shah Rukh Khan Deals With Failures

Reflecting on his life, he expressed gratitude for his brashness, confidence, and even his youthful mistakes, all of which contributed to his journey. However, he humorously wished his younger self had better fashion sense in the ’90s.

You Will Be SHOCKED To Know How Shah Rukh Khan Deals With Failures

Shah Rukh Khan, often described as a “man written by a woman,” is celebrated not just for his acting prowess but for his ability to connect emotionally with audiences.

Unlike many contemporaries who embody hypermasculinity, SRK’s openness to vulnerability and self-reflection sets him apart. Despite his status as one of the wealthiest and most successful Indian actors, his relatability and humility make him a global icon.

SRK Navigating Failures with Resilience

In his illustrious career, SRK has experienced both monumental successes and notable failures. Speaking at the Global Freight Summit in Dubai, he shared his method of coping with setbacks. SRK revealed that he allows himself time to process disappointment privately, often crying in solitude, but emphasizes the importance of moving forward. “You can wallow in self-pity for a while, but then you must accept the situation and recalibrate,” he explained.

He rejects the notion of blaming others or external factors for failure, instead focusing on introspection. “Failure doesn’t mean the world is conspiring against you,” he noted. According to SRK, understanding audience reception and adapting accordingly is key. “If I cannot elicit an emotion from my audience, no matter how wonderful my product, it won’t work,” he said.

SRK’s Advice to His Younger Self

When asked what advice he would give his younger self, SRK chose not to offer any, acknowledging that his past decisions—however flawed—shaped who he is today.

Reflecting on his life, he expressed gratitude for his brashness, confidence, and even his youthful mistakes, all of which contributed to his journey. However, he humorously wished his younger self had better fashion sense in the ’90s.

SRK’s Current Projects and Family Insights

With over three decades in the industry, the 59-year-old actor continues to thrive. Recently seen in Dunki (2023), SRK is now working on Sujoy Ghosh’s King, where he will share the screen with his daughter, Suhana Khan.

SRK also spoke of his experiences as a father to three children, aged 27, 23, and 11, and how his perspective has evolved with time. Despite this maturity, he cherishes the bold and “silly” choices of his younger days that propelled him to stardom.

From his thoughtful reflections on failure to his witty remarks about past fashion choices, Shah Rukh Khan continues to captivate fans worldwide. His blend of relatability, resilience, and charisma ensures his enduring legacy as Bollywood’s “King Khan.”

ALSO READ: A Day After Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency Release Date Gets Final, Telangana Deputy CM Takes A Dig At Actress

Filed under

bollywood celebrity news Shah Rukh Khan SRK Trending news
Advertisement

Also Read

Maharashtra Set for a Smooth Electoral Process; Voting To Begin Across 288 Assembly Seats

Maharashtra Set for a Smooth Electoral Process; Voting To Begin Across 288 Assembly Seats

PM Modi Embarks on Historic Visit to Guyana, Strengthening Ties with CARICOM and Beyond

PM Modi Embarks on Historic Visit to Guyana, Strengthening Ties with CARICOM and Beyond

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 Live: Mock Polls Begin

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 Live: Mock Polls Begin

WHO Approves Second Mpox Vaccine For Emergency Use

WHO Approves Second Mpox Vaccine For Emergency Use

When Is Thanksgiving 2024 ? Traditions, History, Holidays And All You Need To Know

When Is Thanksgiving 2024 ? Traditions, History, Holidays And All You Need To Know

Entertainment

Prince Harry Gets Neck Tattoo From Jelly Roll: I Was Thinking My Lower Back Or My Ass

Prince Harry Gets Neck Tattoo From Jelly Roll: I Was Thinking My Lower Back Or

AR Rahman, Wife Saira Announce Separation After 29 Years Of Marriage

AR Rahman, Wife Saira Announce Separation After 29 Years Of Marriage

Diddy’s Dorm Inmates Eager To Get His Attention By Doing Small Favours Like Making Bed: Report

Diddy’s Dorm Inmates Eager To Get His Attention By Doing Small Favours Like Making Bed:

Supreme Court Grants Bail To Veteran Malayalam Actor Siddique

Supreme Court Grants Bail To Veteran Malayalam Actor Siddique

A Day After Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency Release Date Gets Final, Telangana Deputy CM Takes A Dig At Actress

A Day After Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency Release Date Gets Final, Telangana Deputy CM Takes A

Advertisement

Lifestyle

How Safe It Is To Eat Your Favorite Panipuri? Know The Health Risks Linked To Street Foods

How Safe It Is To Eat Your Favorite Panipuri? Know The Health Risks Linked To

Happy International Men’s Day 2024: What Is Toxic Masculinity And Why Is It More Harmful To Men?

Happy International Men’s Day 2024: What Is Toxic Masculinity And Why Is It More Harmful

Does Exercising On An Empty Stomach Boost Your Workout Results?

Does Exercising On An Empty Stomach Boost Your Workout Results?

International Men’s Day: Who Makes A Better Boss – Male Or Female?

International Men’s Day: Who Makes A Better Boss – Male Or Female?

Want To Visit A Fairyland In India? Find 5 Magical Destinations That Glow in the Dark

Want To Visit A Fairyland In India? Find 5 Magical Destinations That Glow in the

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox