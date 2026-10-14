‘You Will Have To Sleep With Me’: Niti Taylor Recalls Casting Couch Experience That Drove Her Away From Films

Television actress Niti Taylor has opened up about an alleged casting couch experience from her early days in the film industry, recalling how a Telugu film director allegedly asked her for sexual favours in exchange for another acting opportunity. The actress said the unexpected demand left her shocked, prompting her to disconnect the call, block the director’s number and immediately speak to her mother.

Taylor, who began her acting career in Telugu cinema before establishing herself on television, recalled the incident during a recent interview. According to her account, the director had worked with her on her debut film and contacted her again after their first project together had wrapped up.

However, what appeared to be a possible opportunity to work on another film allegedly took an uncomfortable turn.

What Did Niti Taylor Say About The Casting Couch Experience?

Recalling the conversation, Taylor said the director told her, “The director who did the first film with me called me for another movie when we were done with it. Then he said, but you will have to sleep with me for it this time.” The actress described being caught off guard by the alleged proposition. She said she did not know how to respond in that moment and decided to end the conversation rather than continue it.

“You do not realise, you do not know how to react. I just cut the call, I blocked his number, I called up my mom, and I’m like, imagine that old man,” Taylor recalled.

She also said she had seen the director around other female actors but had not expected him to make such a demand to her. According to her account, she did not discuss the incident with anyone else at the time because she was left shocked by the experience. Taylor has not publicly identified the director. The allegation remains her account of the conversation.

Which Telugu Films Did Niti Taylor Appear In?

Taylor made her Telugu film debut with Mem Vayasuku Vacham in 2012. Directed by Trinadha Rao Nakkina, the film starred Tanish in the lead role. She subsequently appeared in Pelli Pustakam in 2013, directed by Ramakrishna Machakanti, and continued working in Telugu cinema during the early years of her career.

Her experience in films was relatively brief compared with her later television career. Taylor went on to become a familiar face among television audiences through shows including Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan, in which she played Nandini Murthy. She also appeared in other television projects and reality programming, building a career that brought her wider recognition among Hindi television viewers.

Why Did Niti Taylor Step Away From Films?

Taylor’s most recent statement brings up a shocking story that is related to the time during which she tried to create her name in the film industry. There was a certain demand from someone who she had already worked with, and the prospect of working with him again was extremely unsettling.

The incident played a role in the decision Taylor took in leaving behind the films. It, however, cannot be taken as the only factor that defined her career further. Eventually, Taylor was able to create a name for herself in the TV industry, and her performances were well-regarded and allowed her to make a long-lasting presence in the industry.

Taylor’s statements also illustrate the tough situations that aspiring actors are often faced with if the demands that come along with professional opportunities are of inappropriate nature. With the present statements, Taylor revisited the past when she felt shocked but did not want to talk about it with anyone else at that time.

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