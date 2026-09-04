‘Young Amitabh’ Mayur Verma Was Once Bollywood’s Highest-Paid Child Actor — Why Did He Quit Fame To Run Restaurants In UK?

Mayur Verma was one of the most recognizable child actors in Bollywood some years ago, popular as Master Mayur. He shot into prominence by portraying the younger counterpart of Amitabh Bachchan in movies like Muqaddar Ka Sikandar, Laawaris and Bemisaal. It was said that Mayur was one of the highest paid child artistes in those times and later portrayed Abhimanyu in Mahabharat of B.R. Chopra.

However, the current situation of Mayur is quite different from the environment in which he came into prominence. Away from the film industry and television shows, Mayur now resides in Wales and runs restaurants along with his wife Noori. The reason why Mayur left behind all his popularity was not because of the absence of opportunities.

How Did Mayur Verma Become ‘Young Amitabh’?

Mayur started his career in the field of entertainment while he was very young. Being born in a family associated with theatres, he first performed on the stage when he was very young, and then he turned towards acting in films. He got recognition from his performance in Muqaddar Ka Sikandar, a film released in 1978 where he appeared as the younger counterpart of Amitabh Bachchan.

After this performance, he gained recognition, and hence became a favorite for all directors when it came to casting a younger version of Big B. Later he acted as a younger Amitabh in movies such as Laawaris and Bemisaal. But Mayur wanted to prove to everyone that he is more than a child actor resembling Amitabh Bachchan.

What Happened When Mayur Tried To Become A Lead Actor?

Just like many other star kids who have made it big in their careers, Mayur too made the transition from being a child actor to an adult actor. In 1983, he starred as a teenager in the film called Love in Goa, but the film flopped at the box office. With age, the roles that had made him famous started disappearing because he was no longer young enough to portray the childhood version of famous actors but was yet to carve out his own niche in the industry.

At this stage, it is said that Amitabh Bachchan gave him some advice. When his mother approached Bachchan regarding Mayur’s career, he told him that he should try to stick on to the film industry by knowing what goes on in it behind the scenes. Mayur ended up working with director Prakash Mehra and developed a liking towards directing and producing shows on television.

Mayur Verma Later Played Abhimanyu In Mahabharat

It is not like Mayur confined himself only to making movies in his career life. He went on to work in B.R. Chopra’s most memorable show, Mahabharat, as Abhimanyu. It is interesting to note that according to Mayur, there was a thought of having the character played by Govinda first and later Chunky Panday before finally reaching out to him.

The performance of Abhimanyu opened up another facet of his personality which people remember even after decades. Mayur went on to have an illustrious career in television in the UK and became connected with TV Asia, where he hosted shows and interviewed people from various fields including movies, music, business, sports, and politics.

Why Did Mayur Verma Leave Fame Behind?

It was around 2007 when Mayur made one of the biggest decisions in his life. Even though he was popular amongst the South Asians in the UK, he chose to leave behind the limelight and move to Wales along with his wife Noori, his children, and his mother. The rationale behind this decision was quite simple.

Mayur wished that his children should have a simpler life. He has admitted that even while he used to live and work in London, he used to be recognized by people and he did not wish that his children should see him as someone who is “larger than life”. Wales was the perfect place that he was looking for.

How His Wife’s Dream Led Him Into The Restaurant Business

Mayur’s next step was also motivated by the need to give his wife some sort of individuality. Noori had always had an interest in cooking and dreamed of becoming a chef. Mayur himself has told that he was never really comfortable with how the wives of celebrities were described only in relation to their famous husbands.

Instead of asking Noori to stay by his side as his career moved forward, he decided that it was her turn to achieve what she wants. This is how the Indian restaurant, called Indiana Cuisine, opened in Wales. Noori’s dream of having a restaurant slowly turned into a family business. The couple even expanded its restaurant venture and opened another one called Chaska.

From Bollywood Child Star To Restaurateur

What makes the career of Mayur Verma so special is the fact that it is not a stereotypical example of the life of an ex-child actor trying to come back to fame. Verma knew what it was like to be famous at a young age, he shifted from being an actor to a director, he did television work, he became an icon as an actor in Mahabharat, and then he chose to live an entirely different life. In other words, after playing the role of the younger version of one of India’s most celebrated movie stars in childhood, Mayur Verma found out that he no longer needed fame anymore.

The fact of Mayur Verma’s absence from the Hindi film industry is explained by the desire of the actor to move away from fame and not by the inability of Bollywood to find “young Amitabh”.

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