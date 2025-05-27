Home
Wednesday, May 28, 2025
Your Language (Kannada) Was Born Out Of Tamil, Kamal Haasan Faces Heat After Controversial Statement, Triggers Protests

Kamal Haasan


Veteran actor Kamal Haasan has ignited a linguistic controversy with his recent comments at a promotional event in Chennai for his upcoming film Thug Life.

Speaking at the audio launch, Haasan claimed that the “Kannada language was born out of Tamil,” a statement that has since drawn sharp backlash from pro-Kannada groups and political leaders in Karnataka.

Kamal Haasan’s Speech at ‘Thug Life’ Event Draws Ire

During his speech, Kamal Haasan began with the phrase “Uyire Urave Tamizhe,” meaning “my life and my family is Tamil.” He then referred to Kannada actor Shivarajkumar, who was present at the event, as “my family living in another state,” adding, “Your language (Kannada) was born out of Tamil. So you are included in that line.”

The remark was seen as belittling the Kannada language, sparking outrage in Karnataka.

Pro-Kannada Groups Condemn Kamal Haasan’s Remarks

Pro-Kannada organisations, including the Kannada Rakshana Vedike, swiftly condemned Kamal Haasan’s statement. The group tore down banners of ‘Thug Life’ in Bengaluru and issued a stern warning to the actor.

Leader Praveen Shetty stated, “Kamal Haasan said Tamil is better than Kannada… If you want business in Karnataka, don’t insult Kannada. Otherwise, your movies will be banned here.”

Reports suggest that protesters planned to throw black ink on Kamal Haasan during a film promotion event in Bengaluru. However, they claimed the actor got wind of the protest and left the venue early to avoid confrontation. Tensions have since escalated with growing demands for a public apology.

BJP’s BY Vijayendra Slams Kamal Haasan’s “Arrogance”

BJP Karnataka State President BY Vijayendra joined the chorus of criticism, calling Kamal Haasan’s statements “uncultured behaviour” and accusing him of arrogance and linguistic insensitivity.

“Kamal Haasan has insulted Kannada while praising Tamil. Kannada has a 2,500-year-old heritage and does not need validation,” he said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Vijayendra also highlighted Haasan’s history of controversial statements, claiming he has repeatedly offended religious sentiments and now 6.5 crore Kannadigas.

The incident has triggered widespread calls for a boycott of Kamal Haasan’s films in Karnataka unless he issues a formal apology or clarification. Critics argue that his remarks undermine regional identity and cultural pride, adding a new layer of tension to the ongoing language politics in South India.

