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Home > Entertainment News > ‘Your Place Is In Jail…’: Supreme Court Slams Rajpal Yadav In Cheque Bounce Case

‘Your Place Is In Jail…’: Supreme Court Slams Rajpal Yadav In Cheque Bounce Case

Rajpal Yadav faced a sharp Supreme Court reprimand in his cheque bounce cases after appearing with a Rs 50 lakh demand draft despite an earlier Rs 5 crore deposit condition.

Rajpal Yadav (Image: X)
Rajpal Yadav (Image: X)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Mon 2026-10-05 20:48 IST

Rajpal Yadav is known for making people laugh on screen. But there was little room for humour when the actor appeared before the Supreme Court on Monday in his long-running cheque bounce cases. What began as a hearing over an earlier financial condition quickly turned tense after the court was told that Yadav had brought a demand draft of Rs 50 lakh.

The problem? The Supreme Court had earlier directed him to deposit Rs 5 crore.

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The massive gap between the two amounts prompted a blunt response from the bench. Justice Joymalya Bagchi told Yadav, “Your place is in jail,” while the court also accused the actor of trying to delay the matter. At one point, the bench delivered another particularly cutting remark: “You are acting here too. But it will not work.” So, what exactly brought Rajpal Yadav to this point?

Why Did The Supreme Court Get Angry With Rajpal Yadav?

The Supreme Court was hearing Yadav’s challenge against a Delhi High Court order in connection with seven cheque bounce cases. The actor had been granted interim protection from imprisonment by the Supreme Court on September 8, but there was a condition attached. He was required to deposit Rs 5 crore with the court registry. At a later hearing, Yadav’s side said he was arranging the money by selling some properties and indicated that a Rs 2 crore demand draft would be submitted.

Monday’s hearing, however, brought a different figure. His lawyer produced a Rs 50 lakh demand draft. The bench immediately questioned why only Rs 50 lakh had been brought when the court had ordered a Rs 5 crore deposit and had already given Yadav two weeks to comply. The actor’s lawyer reportedly sought to justify the lower payment by arguing that the complainant was not poor.

That argument did not go down well. The court responded that the complainant was at least as poor as the amount of money allegedly being withheld from them. Justice Bagchi then warned that the court could consider dismissing Yadav’s petition.

What Is The Cheque Bounce Case Against Rajpal Yadav?

The legal dispute goes back to 2010 and is linked to Rajpal Yadav’s film Ata Pata Laapata. Murli Projects Private Limited had provided around Rs 5 crore to Rajpal Yadav, his wife and his production company for the film, according to the case records. When the film’s release was delayed, a repayment arrangement was reached. But seven cheques issued in connection with the repayment were allegedly dishonoured.

Murli Projects subsequently initiated proceedings under the Negotiable Instruments Act. The matter then moved through the courts for years. A trial court convicted Yadav in 2018, while the Sessions Court upheld the conviction in 2024. The case eventually reached the Delhi High Court.

Why Was Rajpal Yadav Sentenced To Jail?

On July 10, 2026, the Delhi High Court sentenced Yadav to three months in jail and imposed a total fine of Rs 1.35 crore across the seven cases. Yadav challenged the order before the Supreme Court. The apex court later gave him temporary protection from imprisonment but made the Rs 5 crore deposit a condition of that relief.

That condition is now at the heart of the latest hearing. With only Rs 50 lakh presented on Monday, the court made it clear that it was running out of patience with the delays.

What Happens To Rajpal Yadav Now?

The Supreme Court has given Yadav another opportunity, with the matter coming up again on Wednesday. For now, his interim relief remains under serious scrutiny, and the court has indicated that his petition itself could be dismissed.

The bigger question is whether Yadav can now arrange the amount demanded by the court. After more than a decade of litigation, the case has reached a point where the actor’s next move could determine whether he continues to receive protection from the jail sentence already handed down by the Delhi High Court.

ALSO READ: Did You Know? Aishwarya Rai Was Supposed To Star In 5 Shah Rukh Khan Films, But None Happened — Here’s Why

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‘Your Place Is In Jail…’: Supreme Court Slams Rajpal Yadav In Cheque Bounce Case
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‘Your Place Is In Jail…’: Supreme Court Slams Rajpal Yadav In Cheque Bounce Case

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‘Your Place Is In Jail…’: Supreme Court Slams Rajpal Yadav In Cheque Bounce Case
‘Your Place Is In Jail…’: Supreme Court Slams Rajpal Yadav In Cheque Bounce Case
‘Your Place Is In Jail…’: Supreme Court Slams Rajpal Yadav In Cheque Bounce Case
‘Your Place Is In Jail…’: Supreme Court Slams Rajpal Yadav In Cheque Bounce Case
‘Your Place Is In Jail…’: Supreme Court Slams Rajpal Yadav In Cheque Bounce Case

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